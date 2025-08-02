 Koreans golfers fall off halfway through final LPGA major
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Golf

print dictionary print

Koreans golfers fall off halfway through final LPGA major

Published: 02 Aug. 2025, 09:36
Kim A-lim applies cream to her face as she competes during the first round of the Women's British Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Porthcawl, Wales on July 31. [AP/YONHAP]

Kim A-lim applies cream to her face as she competes during the first round of the Women's British Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Porthcawl, Wales on July 31. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Korean players are well off the pace at the halfway point of the final LPGA major of the season.
 
Kim Sei-young and Kim A-lim are the top Koreans through 36 holes at the AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Porthcawl, Wales, at three-under par, after the former shot a 70 and the latter carded a 71 in the second round Friday.
 

Related Article

 
They are tied for seventh place but sit eight strokes back of the leader, Miyu Yamashita of Japan, who pulled away from the field with a bogey-free 65 on Friday.
 
Another Japanese player, Rio Takeda, is alone in second place at eight-under, followed by four players at four-under.
 
Kim Sei-young, a 12-time LPGA winner with one major title, had four birdies and a bogey on the front nine but had two birdies, one bogey and one double bogey over her final nine holes.
 
She came into this tournament having recorded three top-10 finishes in her past five starts.
 
"I played quite solid today because I made a lot of pars," Kim said. "But on some holes, I made the same mistakes as yesterday and put my tee shots into bunkers."
 
With Yamashita so far ahead of her, Kim said: "What I can do is to just focus on every shot. I don't know what's going to happen in the future. I just want really strong focus on my pace."
 
Kim A-lim, a former U.S. Women's Open champion, had four birdies and three bogeys.
 
An Narin, at one-under, is the only other Korean player with an under-par score through 36 holes.
 
Two Korean players who had been tied for fourth place after the first round, Chun In-gee and Yoon Ina, both struggled mightily in the second round.
 
Chun, a three-time major champion, shot a 76 with four birdies, four bogeys and two double bogeys, dropping her down to a tie for 35th at one-over for the tournament.
 
Yoon, the 2025 tour rookie, missed the cut at five-over. She shot an 80 with six bogeys and one double bogey.

Yonhap
tags LPGA Women's Open

More in Golf

Koreans golfers fall off halfway through final LPGA major

In-form Korean veteran Kim Hyo-joo goes for 2nd career LPGA major in Wales

Kim Hyo-joo falls short of 2nd LPGA win of season in Scotland

China's Haotong Li shines with T4 at The Open Championship, earns masters return

Scottie Scheffler builds on golf legacy with Open win at Royal Portrush

Related Stories

Ko Jin-young leads strong Korean contingent at Scottish Open

Shin Ji-yai ties for second at U.S. Women's Open

Amy Yang, Ko Jin-young lead Korean contingent at AIG Women's Open

Ryu Hae-ran, Jenny Shin tie for third at CPKC Women's Open

Shin Ji-yai ties for second as Lydia Ko wins Women's British Open; Kim In-kyung announces retirement
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)