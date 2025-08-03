 New cargo airline Air Zeta marks inaugural flight to Americas
Published: 03 Aug. 2025, 16:28
Attendees, including Air Zeta CEO Kim Kwan-sik, sixth from right, and private equity company Socius CEO Lee Byung-guk, fifth from left, take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 1 at the cargo apron of Incheon International Airport to commemorate Air Zeta’s inaugural cargo flight to the Americas. Air Zeta is a newly established company formed through the merger of Air Incheon and Asiana Airlines’ cargo division. [AIR ZETA]

Air Zeta, a new cargo airline formed through the merger of Air Incheon and Asiana Airlines’ cargo division, launched its first flight from Incheon International Airport this month.
 
The Incheon International Airport Corporation held a ceremony on Friday at the airport’s cargo apron to commemorate Air Zeta’s inaugural cargo flight to the Americas, according to the company on Sunday.
 

The airline was created as part of the merger process between Korean Air and Asiana Airlines, following the European Commission’s condition that Asiana’s cargo unit be spun off and sold to address antitrust concerns.
 
Air Zeta has taken over a fleet of 11 mid- to long-range freighters from Asiana, including 10 Boeing 747-400Fs and one Boeing 767-300F, in addition to its existing four Boeing 737-800F aircraft for short- to medium-haul operations. The airline plans to operate on 21 strategic routes and is now positioned as the second-largest cargo carrier in Korea after Korean Air, which held approximately 67 percent of the market as of last year.
 
The company has expanded significantly in terms of personnel, combining Air Incheon’s existing workforce of around 200 with more than 800 employees transferred from Asiana Airlines’ cargo division, bringing the total headcount to roughly 1,000.
 
Incheon International Airport Corporation said it will support Air Zeta’s stable integration into the cargo market and help enhance its global competitiveness through infrastructure allocation, ground-handling coordination, joint marketing, route expansion and slot adjustments.
 
“The launch of Air Zeta is expected to further boost Incheon Airport’s competitiveness in the air cargo sector,” said Lee Hak-jae, CEO of the Incheon International Airport Corporation. “We will continue to strengthen cooperation with airlines and related organizations to enhance Incheon’s standing as a global air logistics hub.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
