 U.S. sales of Galaxy Z Fold 7 in 1st week up 50 percent from previous model
Published: 03 Aug. 2025, 17:53
Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Z Fold 7 smartphones are displayed at a store in southern Seoul on July 15, 2025. [YONHAP]

Samsung Electronics said Friday that U.S. sales of its new Galaxy Z Fold 7 in the first week of its launch jumped 50 percent compared with its predecessor, reflecting strong demand for foldable smartphones.
 
Preorders of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 7 both rose 25 percent compared with the previous generation as well, the company said in a release.
 

Samsung did not provide detailed figures but said that preorders of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 were higher than those of “any previous Z Fold device in U.S. history.”
 
The company added that the most popular color on the Z Fold line, which had traditionally been black, has shifted to blue for the latest generation, accounting for nearly half of preorders.
 
Demand for red devices also “beat expectations,” taking up 25 percent of Galaxy Z Flip 7 preorders, according to Samsung.
 
Last week, Samsung said preorders of the two latest foldable models ha reached 1.04 million units in Korea, surpassing the previous record of 1.02 million units set by the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5.
 
The previous Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 series received 910,000 preorders in Korea.
 

Yonhap
