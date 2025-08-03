You say tomato, I say expensive

Tomatoes are displayed at Cheongnyangni Market in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul. With scorching temperatures gripping Korea, tomato prices are heating up, too, reflecting the toll extreme weather takes on agriculture. As of Aug. 3, the consumer price of tomatoes hit 6,716 won per kilogram ($10 per pound), a steep rise of 42.6 percent from the same period last year. [YONHAP]