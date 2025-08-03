 You say tomato, I say expensive
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

You say tomato, I say expensive

Published: 03 Aug. 2025, 16:17
Tomatoes are displayed at Cheongnyangni Market in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul. With scorching temperatures gripping Korea, tomato prices are heating up, too, reflecting the toll extreme weather takes on agriculture. As of Aug. 3, the consumer price of tomatoes hit 6,716 won per kilogram ($10 per pound), a steep rise of 42.6 percent from the same period last year. [YONHAP]

Tomatoes are displayed at Cheongnyangni Market in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul. With scorching temperatures gripping Korea, tomato prices are heating up, too, reflecting the toll extreme weather takes on agriculture. As of Aug. 3, the consumer price of tomatoes hit 6,716 won per kilogram ($10 per pound), a steep rise of 42.6 percent from the same period last year. [YONHAP]

Tomatoes are displayed at Cheongnyangni Market in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul. With scorching temperatures gripping Korea, tomato prices are heating up, too, reflecting the toll extreme weather takes on agriculture. As of Aug. 3, the consumer price of tomatoes hit 6,716 won per kilogram ($10 per pound), a steep rise of 42.6 percent from the same period last year. [YONHAP]
tags heatwave consumer price

More in Industry

U.S. sales of Galaxy Z Fold 7 in 1st week up 50 percent from previous model

New cargo airline Air Zeta marks inaugural flight to Americas

You say tomato, I say expensive

Coex and chill

Korean Air, Asiana fined $8.7 million for violating merger agreement

Related Stories

Korea's consumer prices up 5.7% on year in Oct. on higher utility bills

Inflation fifth lowest in OECD for April, but risks remain

Korean consumer prices grow 5.6% on year in September

Browsing for lunch boxes

Buyer beware
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)