Jung Chung-rae declares war on People Power Party: 'We will not be shaking hands with them'
Published: 03 Aug. 2025, 17:53 Updated: 03 Aug. 2025, 17:56
Four-term lawmaker Jung Chung-rae was elected the new leader of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Saturday in a decisive victory over Park Chan-dae, pledging swift legislative reform and a combative stance toward the People Power Party (PPP).
Jung secured 61.74 percent, encompassing the combined results of 55 percent of party member votes, 15 percent of delegate votes and a 30 percent public opinion poll obtained at the party’s national convention at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Saturday.
In party's election, Jung earned 66.48 percent to Park’s 33.52 percent. He also led the public poll, recording 60.46 percent versus Park's 39.54 percent. Park triumphed among delegates, winning 53.09 percent over Jung’s 46.91 percent, but Jung’s dominance in member votes and polls secured his victory
Jung outpaced Park even in Park’s own constituency of Yeonsu District, Incheon, with 68.25 percent, beating Park’s 31.75 percent.
From the early stages of the leadership race, Jung seized the momentum by leveraging the reputation he built through his roles as chair of the National Assembly’s Legislative and Judiciary Committee and chair of the National Assembly committee on the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.
He dominated early voting in Chungcheong and Gyeongsang regions, cementing his status as front-runner.
“Jung secured an early advantage by serving as campaign chief for the Jeolla region during the last presidential election, where about 30 percent of the party’s membership is concentrated,” according to the DP.
“There is no power that can defeat public sentiment and no administration that ignores party sentiment,” Jung said during his policy speech on Saturday. “President Lee Jae Myung’s election means the party’s mainstream changed. My being elected as party leader shows that party members — the true owners — now determine the party’s fate.”
Jung entered the convention wearing a navy suit and a blue tie. He chose Girls’ Generation’s “Into the New World” (2007) as his entrance music — a track he often played during rallies calling for Yoon’s impeachment.
He pledged swift legislative action.
“We will complete reforms of the prosecution, media and judiciary before Chuseok,” he said, referring to Korea's Chuseok harvest festival in October. “We will launch relevant task forces immediately after the convention.
“We must never repeat a crisis like the martial law declared by Yoon Suk Yeol. We must root out insurrectionist forces. If Yoon and his sympathizers still don’t show remorse, justice must be absolute. Just as the French Republic was not built on tolerance, Korea, too, must restore its national integrity by thoroughly punishing those who committed insurrection.”
Jung emphasized that “party sentiment and public sentiment are not different” and pledged to personally confront resistance to reform.
In the news conference that followed, Jung dismissed the conventional bipartisan dynamics in the face of “war against the insurrection forces,” not against each other.
“I do not believe that the conventional idea of ruling and opposition parties can apply right now,” Jung said, when asked how he is planning on setting the relationship with the PPP. “We will not be shaking hands with them without their apology and repentance.”
Jung kept distanced himself from the constitutional court dissolution case he advocated during the campaign. He introduced a bill to amend the Constitutional Court Act to grant the National Assembly the authority to request the dissolution of a political party.
“If it becomes clear that insurrectionist sympathizers exist within the PPP, the public will naturally demand a dissolution motion, and I will make the right judgment as party leader at that time,” he said.
Jung's election was met with concerns from the conservative bloc.
“We congratulate Jung Chung‑rae’s election,” said PPP spokesperson Kwak Kyu‑taek in a statement. “But many worry that ‘Jung Chung‑rae’s Democratic Party’ will cater only to hard-liners. If the party wants to govern for all, it should stop confrontational tactics and respect us as a partner in governance.”
Jung appointed first-term lawmaker Han Min-soo as secretary general, first-term lawmaker Kim Young-whan as political affairs chief and another first-term lawmaker, Kwon Hyang-yup, as DP spokesperson. The party on Saturday also elected first-term lawmaker Hwang Myung-seon, a former three-term mayor of Nonsan, South Chungcheong, to the supreme council seat left vacant by Kim Min-seok's resignation to take office as prime minister.
Lee delivered a video message during the convention urging party unity under new leadership.
“We must never forget the solemn mandate from the people to build a country that grows again and prospers together,” he said. “Though we may have competed fiercely until now, from this moment on, let us move forward together under our new leadership to build a Korea where the people are the true owners and happiness belongs to them.”
Representing Lee at the convention were Kang Hoon-sik, presidential chief of staff, Woo Sang-ho, senior secretary for political affairs and Kim Byung-wook, secretary for political affairs.
Prime Minister Kim Min-seok and Environment Minister Kim Sung-hwan also attended the event.
As vote counting proceeded, singer Lee Eun-mee took the stage and performed four songs, including her hit “I Have a Lover” (2004), drawing enthusiastic applause from DP members.
“I’ve long supported the progressive bloc, though I never formally joined any party,” she said. “But after watching the DP narrowly lose the 2022 presidential election, I became a voting party member. With this kind of applause, I think I could win a seat in the next general election.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HA JUN-HO, JO SU-BIN [[email protected]]
