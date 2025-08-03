 63 English academies penalized for excessive education for preschoolers
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

63 English academies penalized for excessive education for preschoolers

Published: 03 Aug. 2025, 18:09
Parents look through children's books at a book fair held in Coex, southern Seoul, on July 10. [YONHAP]

Parents look through children's books at a book fair held in Coex, southern Seoul, on July 10. [YONHAP]

 
The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education uncovered 63 English academies for young children that promoted excessive early education, such as prepping 4-year-olds for civil service-style testing. Administrative penalties included suspended operations, correction orders and fines.
 
Between May 1 and July 31, the Seoul education office inspected 248 English academies that catered to preschoolers. Of those, 63 were found to have violated regulations by operating longer than a half-day — defined as over four hours — or engaging in improper marketing such as pre-enrollment level testing.
 

Related Article

 
Violations included improper tuition collection, the misuse of terms like “kindergarten” or “school” in their names, illegal student recruitment methods such as pretests, failure to report facility modifications and breaches in signage and posting requirements.
 
Among the 63 violations, one case was hit with suspended operations, 56 were issued correction orders and six received administrative guidance. The office also imposed 10.2 million won ($7,350) in fines across 18 cases.
 
The most common infraction involved tuition-related issues in 42 cases. Other violations included six cases of misusing institutional names, seven cases of false or exaggerated advertising, 13 cases of unregistered facility modifications, five cases of failing to notify the office of instructor employment or dismissal and two cases of advertisements for curricula not appropriate for the target age group.
 
In particular, 11 academies that used level tests as a form of scare-based marketing or to stir up competitive pressure were instructed to revise their enrollment methods to use lotteries or counseling sessions instead.
 
“Private education is now spreading into the preschool level,” said Seoul's superintendent of education. “We will continue to strengthen inspections and guidance to promote sound academy operations and help reduce household spending on private education.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags Korea education kindergarten hagwon

More in Social Affairs

63 English academies penalized for excessive education for preschoolers

Forced labor survivor's medal reinstated three years after Yoon Suk Yeol took it away

Flag of freedom

Chemical catastrophe: Fire at Yeongcheon plant injures three employees

Fire erupts at Yeongcheon cosmetics ingredient factory

Related Stories

Private education spending hits all-time high of 29 trillion won despite fewer students, gov't measures

Support for kindergarten kids to rise from next year

Vaccine pass system for teens provokes an uproar

[WHY] Why are English kindergartens on the rise as the birthrate declines?

Teachers earned illicit millions by colluding with cram schools
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)