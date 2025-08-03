Chemical catastrophe: Fire at Yeongcheon plant injures three employees
Published: 03 Aug. 2025, 17:45
Updated: 03 Aug. 2025, 17:48
A fire breaks out at a chemical manufacturing plant in Yeongcheon, North Gyeongsang, on Aug. 3. According to the North Gyeongsang Fire Department, the blaze began around 12:43 p.m. at a cosmetics ingredient manufacturing facility in the Chaesin Industrial Complex in Geumho-eup. As of 3:30 p.m., one man had suffered severe burns to his face, and two others received minor injuries. One employee remains unaccounted for. [YONHAP]
