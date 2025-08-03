Fire erupts at Yeongcheon cosmetics ingredient factory
Published: 03 Aug. 2025, 16:44
YEONGCHEON, North Gyeongsang — A fire broke out at a chemical manufacturing plant in Yeongcheon, North Gyeongsang, on Sunday, injuring three people and leaving one missing.
According to the North Gyeongsang Fire Department, the fire began around 12:43 p.m. at a cosmetics ingredient manufacturing facility in the Chaesin Industrial Complex in Geumho-eup in Yeongcheon, North Gyeongsang. The fire was preceded by a loud explosion.
Fifteen minutes after the fire was reported, authorities issued a Level 1 emergency response, mobilizing all personnel from the local fire station.
As of 3:50 p.m., the fire had yet to be extinguished, with flames spreading to the factory dormitory and nearby buildings. Explosions continued to be heard as far as 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) away in downtown Yeongcheon.
Firefighters faced difficulties entering the site due to intense flames and highly corrosive vapors. The plant is known to handle chemicals such as hydrogen peroxide, an oxidizing liquid that can ignite or explode when heated or exposed to metal catalysts.
A man suffered severe burns to the face, while two others, including a teenage boy, suffered minor injuries. Eleven people were working at the factory at the time — 10 have either escaped or been rescued, but one employee surnamed Kwon remains unaccounted for.
Fire authorities have deployed 106 personnel, 59 apparatuses and two helicopters to fight the blaze. The explosion shattered windows at a convenience store 300 meters (984 feet) from the plant and shook the windows of nearby apartments.
Yeongcheon city issued disaster text alerts, advising residents to evacuate to shelters such as the Nambu-dong Administrative Welfare Center and the Geumho Gymnasium. The city also warned residents to wear masks and be cautious of the spreading smoke.
