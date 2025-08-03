 Flag of freedom
Published: 03 Aug. 2025, 18:03
A banner of the Taegeukgi, the flag of Korea, embroidered by independence fighter Nam Sang-rak, hangs on the Kyobo Life building in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Aug. 3, ahead of the 80th anniversary of Korea's independence on Aug. 15. The hand-stitched flag, designated as a nationally registered cultural heritage item, was also displayed on the building in 2019 to mark the 100th anniversary of the March 1 Independence Movement. [NEWS1]

tags korea Taegeukgi independence

