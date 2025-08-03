Refueling Lamborghini catches fire, injuring 2
Published: 03 Aug. 2025, 14:44 Updated: 03 Aug. 2025, 16:31
A fire broke out at a gas station in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, injuring two people and damaging a luxury sports car.
According to fire authorities on Saturday, the blaze occurred around 8:54 p.m. Friday at a gas station in Sinsa-dong while a Lamborghini Revuelto was being refueled. Flames erupted near the fuel inlet.
The driver and a gas station employee both suffered second-degree burns and were taken to a hospital. The owner of the vehicle is reported to be a business executive.
The fire was extinguished by 9:21 p.m., about 30 minutes after it started. Firefighters dispatched 26 units and 85 personnel to the scene.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)