Refueling Lamborghini catches fire, injuring 2

A fire broke out at a gas station in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, injuring two people and damaging a luxury sports car.According to fire authorities on Saturday, the blaze occurred around 8:54 p.m. Friday at a gas station in Sinsa-dong while a Lamborghini Revuelto was being refueled. Flames erupted near the fuel inlet.The driver and a gas station employee both suffered second-degree burns and were taken to a hospital. The owner of the vehicle is reported to be a business executive.The fire was extinguished by 9:21 p.m., about 30 minutes after it started. Firefighters dispatched 26 units and 85 personnel to the scene.BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [ [email protected]