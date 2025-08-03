 Refueling Lamborghini catches fire, injuring 2
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Refueling Lamborghini catches fire, injuring 2

Published: 03 Aug. 2025, 14:44 Updated: 03 Aug. 2025, 16:31
A burning Lamborghini is put out in Sinsa-dong, southern Seoul, on Aug. 1. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A burning Lamborghini is put out in Sinsa-dong, southern Seoul, on Aug. 1. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
A fire broke out at a gas station in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, injuring two people and damaging a luxury sports car.
 
According to fire authorities on Saturday, the blaze occurred around 8:54 p.m. Friday at a gas station in Sinsa-dong while a Lamborghini Revuelto was being refueled. Flames erupted near the fuel inlet.
 

Related Article

 
The driver and a gas station employee both suffered second-degree burns and were taken to a hospital. The owner of the vehicle is reported to be a business executive.
 
The fire was extinguished by 9:21 p.m., about 30 minutes after it started. Firefighters dispatched 26 units and 85 personnel to the scene.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags fire Lamborghini

More in Social Affairs

63 English academies penalized for excessive education for preschoolers

Forced labor survivor's medal reinstated three years after Yoon Suk Yeol took it away

Flag of freedom

Chemical catastrophe: Fire at Yeongcheon plant injures three employees

Fire erupts at Yeongcheon cosmetics ingredient factory

Related Stories

[INTERVIEW] Lamborghini has high hopes for its future in Korea

Lamborghini introduces its first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle in Korea

Lamborghini eyes more Korean collaborations as sales explode in country

K-Lamborghini

Lamborghini's Huracan Tecnica sports car introduced in Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)