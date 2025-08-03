Ruling party and government out of step

Korea’s political landscape is increasingly marked by tension between the presidential office and the ruling party. President Lee Jae Myung has emphasized pragmatism and national unity, presenting himself as a leader for all citizens. Yet the Democratic Party, which holds a parliamentary majority, has taken a hard-line stance that often diverges from this message. The party is pursuing antibusiness and pro-labor initiatives while openly rejecting cooperation with the opposition People Power Party. This split risks undermining policy consistency and deepening political polarization in the months ahead. [PARK YONG-SEOK]