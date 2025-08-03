 Ruling party and government out of step
Ruling party and government out of step

Published: 03 Aug. 2025, 20:31
 
Korea’s political landscape is increasingly marked by tension between the presidential office and the ruling party. President Lee Jae Myung has emphasized pragmatism and national unity, presenting himself as a leader for all citizens. Yet the Democratic Party, which holds a parliamentary majority, has taken a hard-line stance that often diverges from this message. The party is pursuing antibusiness and pro-labor initiatives while openly rejecting cooperation with the opposition People Power Party. This split risks undermining policy consistency and deepening political polarization in the months ahead. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
Ruling party and government out of step

