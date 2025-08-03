Eagles and Twins bolster rosters with midseason moves ahead of postseason push
Published: 03 Aug. 2025, 16:34 Updated: 03 Aug. 2025, 16:35
Locked in a battle for the top spot in the 2025 KBO season, the Hanwha Eagles and LG Twins are doubling down on their postseason ambitions with high-stakes midseason moves designed to shore up key weaknesses.
The Eagles have signed veteran outfielder Son Ah-seop from the NC Dinos, and the Twins have released foreign pitcher Elieser Hernandez and signed right-hander Anders Tolhurst.
The Eagles' mound remains formidable. Cody Ponce leads the rotation with 13 wins, followed by Ryan Weiss with 12.
Veterans Ryu Hyun-jin and Moon Dong-ju have also performed well, and rookie closer Kim Seo-hyeon has quickly settled into his role, helping the Eagles start the second half of the season at the top of the standings.
The Eagles have faced concerns at the plate despite their pitching depth. Through July, the team’s batting average ranked fourth at .262 along with 82 home runs. The numbers were solid, but the roster lacked players with postseason experience — a worry for manager Kim Kyung-moon
The Daejeon club has failed to reach the postseason in the past six seasons, and the young age of their core lineup has raised concerns about their ability to handle high-stakes games.
Only first baseman Chae Eun-seong and shortstop Sim Woo-jun have postseason experience.
Looking to bolster the offense, the Eagles have pursued multiple trade options in recent weeks. Talks with the Dinos accelerated just before the Thursday trade deadline, and both sides agreed to terms.
Son, who debuted in 2007, is one of the KBO’s most accomplished contact hitters.
Over 2,134 games, he has recorded a .320 career batting average, 2,583 hits, 181 home runs and 1,069 RBIs. His hit total is the highest in KBO history, and his average is the fifth highest of all time.
Son is recovering from a side injury and has yet to be registered for first-team action but has begun training.
“It’s sad to leave Changwon [South Gyeongsang] a city full of memories from my childhood,” Son said. “I feel sorry that I won’t be able to play with my Dinos teammates anymore. But I’ll prove why the Eagles chose me. I’m ready to refocus and give everything I have left.”
The Twins, who have trailed Eagles closely throughout the season, also moved quickly to reset their rotation.
They parted ways with Hernandez, who left a strong impression last year by pitching in all five first round of playoff games.
His selfless play led to a contract extension, but this season he struggled with consistency and injuries, posting a 4-3 record with a 4.23 ERA across 14 games.
He missed more than six weeks in the early days of the 2025 season to a thigh injury. His underperformance also left the Twins' rotation vulnerable.
Unlike the Eagles, the Twins face no major concerns in their batting order. With a cohesive lineup from top to bottom, the Twins have maintained a top-three position in the standings.
But the Twins coaching staff believed they needed a reliable foreign starter to match the Eagles' rotation in the postseason.
Tolhurst, who joins the Twins this week, compiled a 15–10 record with a 4.38 ERA in 92 appearances in the minor leagues, along with five holds and four saves.
The Twins expect his command and pitch variety to bring stability to the rotation and strengthen their bid for a second-half surge.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KO BONG-JUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
