Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo has multihit game in loss to Mets

Published: 03 Aug. 2025, 15:29 Updated: 03 Aug. 2025, 17:54
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo continued to find his rhythm in the second half of the 2025 MLB season, recording a double for the second straight game and his first multihit performance in a week, even as the Giants fell 12-6 to the New York Mets at Citi Field in New York on Saturday.
Lee started as the seventh batter and center fielder, going 2 for 3 with a hit by pitch and one run scored.
He notched his first double in two days in the second at‑bat, lining a 143-kilometer (88-mile) cutter off Mets starter Kodai Senga into left field to reach second base.
That marked Lee's 24th double of the season. He later scored on a run-scoring single by teammate Grant McCray, raising his season run total to 52.
In the sixth, Lee added a second hit of the game with a single off reliever Gregory Soto’s 154-kilometer sinker.
Lee had an opportunity to extend the multihit performance in the eighth, but grounded a 156-kilometer hard‑hit ball to short, and Mets first baseman Pete Alonso made a diving catch before quickly tagging first base for the out.
Lee’s season batting average rose from .247 to .251 with 99 hits in 395 at‑bats.
His most recent multihit outing came on July 27 against the Mets in San Francisco, when he went 3 for 4, ending a six-game stretch without multiple hits.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SONG JI-HOON [[email protected]]
