 Into the sunset: Son Heung-min's last match for Tottenham in Seoul — in pictures
Published: 03 Aug. 2025, 22:32 Updated: 03 Aug. 2025, 23:03
Son Heung-min waves to the crowd during a lap of honor following a Coupang Play Series friendly between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Aug. 3. [YONHAP]

Son Heung-min played in front of a full house in Seoul World Cup Stadium on Aug. 3 in a Coupang Play Series friendly pitting his Tottenham Hotspur against Newcastle United.
 
Son on Saturday announced that he is seeking a move away from the North London club after a decade of service that culminated in a 2025 Europa League trophy, his first silverware with the club.
 
It was a very emotional night for the legend, and even for some fans, as he said farewell.
 
Son Heung-min trains ahead of a Coupang Play Series friendly between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Aug. 3. [YONHAP]

Son Heung-min, back right, captains Tottenham Hotspur for likely the final time in a Coupang Play Series friendly with Newcastle United at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Aug. 3. [YONHAP]

Son Heung-min presses down the wing in a Coupang Play Series friendly between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Aug. 3. [YONHAP]

Son Heung-min pops a shot off in a Coupang Play Series friendly between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Aug. 3. [YONHAP]

Son Heung-min's teammates see him off the pitch in what is likely his last match as a Tottenham Hotspur player in a Coupang Play Series friendly with Newcastle United at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Aug. 3. [YONHAP]

Son Heung-min's teammates and opposition players see him off the pitch in what is likely his last match as a Tottenham Hotspur player in a Coupang Play Series friendly with Newcastle United at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Aug. 3. [YONHAP]

Son Heung-min is congratulated by Newcastle United's Jeolinton as he is subbed off what is likely his last match as a Spurs player in a Coupang Play Series friendly with the Magpies at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Aug. 3. [YONHAP]

Son Heung-min hands the captain's armband to close friend Ben Davies in a Coupang Play Series friendly between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Aug. 3. [YONHAP]

Son Heung-min thanks the crowd as he is subbed off in a Coupang Play Series friendly between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Aug. 3. [YONHAP]

Son Heung-min is emotional as he comes off in a Coupang Play Series friendly between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Aug. 3. [YONHAP]

Son Heung-min waves to the crowd after the final whistle of a Coupang Play Series friendly between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Aug. 3. [YONHAP]

Son Heung-min is tossed in the air after a Coupang Play Series friendly between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Seoul World Cup Stadium on Aug. 3. [YONHAP]

THOMAS MCCARTHY [[email protected]]
