Kim A-lim 1 off lead at LPGA major entering final round

Kim A-lim is one stroke off the lead heading into the final round of the last LPGA major of the season.The Korean went five-under 67 in the third round of the AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Porthcawl, Wales, on Saturday, reaching eight-under for the tournament.The bogey-free round put Kim alone in second place, one shot behind Miyu Yamashita of Japan.At the start of the third round, Kim was eight strokes back of Yamashita, who was leading the way at 11-under after going 68-65 over her first two days with just two bogeys combined.But Kim nearly caught her by draining five birdies for her first bogey-free round at a major tournament this season, while Yamashita made only two birdies against four bogeys.Kim drained a birdie putt from about 23 feet on the first hole and made another birdie attempt from long distance on the fifth hole.She nearly made an eagle at the par-5 13th, where she grabbed the fifth and final birdie of her round. Kim sent her tee shot into the rough on the par-3 15th but saved par there.Kim won the season-opening tournament, Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, in February. The 19 LPGA tournaments so far in 2025 have produced different champions — the longest such streak in tour history — and Kim will now try to become the first multiple winner of this season.Kim, who won the 2020 U.S. Women's Open as a nonmember, is pursuing her second career major title and her fourth LPGA victory overall.The last Korean player to win an LPGA major is Amy Yang, who claimed the KPMG Women's PGA Championships title in June 2024. And Yang was the first one from the country to win a big one in two years.Kim, who missed six out of 14 fairways but hit 16 greens in regulation, said she tried to focus on hitting low shots in windy conditions."I honestly don't remember how I played this round," Kim said with a smile. "I just gave my best on each and every hole."When asked what the best part of her game was during the third round, Kim replied, "Trajectory control.""My caddie and I focused on ball flight," she said. "Ball control is more important this week. Throughout my LPGA career, I've been trying to figure out how to play well in the wind and control my shots in every possible situation. I feel that I've been improving every year, and that's what makes it more fun."Though she has put some pressure on Yamashita and reached the cusp of her second major title, Kim said she will stay locked in on her own game."Honestly, I'm not focused on the leader," the 29-year-old said. "I focus on my process and my shot and then my position. That's all."Kim has made $698,788 so far this season, and a victory in Wales will net her $1,462,500 and vault her into the top 10 on the money list.No other Korean player is inside the top 10 going into the final round, with Jenny Shin being tied for 11th at three-under.