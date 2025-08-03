 Collision with moose kills driver, injures passenger near Alaska's Denali National Park
Collision with moose kills driver, injures passenger near Alaska's Denali National Park

Published: 03 Aug. 2025, 12:56
This image made from video provided by Donna Gail Shaw shows a view from a trail camera of a moose and calf in Anchorage, Alaska, on July 14, 2020. [AP/YONHAP]

A driver was killed and a passenger in his car was injured after hitting a moose near the entrance to Alaska's Denali National Park and Preserve.
 
The collision with the moose occurred around 1 a.m. Friday, just south of the entrance to the Denali Park Road near Mile 235 of the Parks Highway, the Anchorage Daily News reported, citing a statement from the park.
 

The driver, who was from Bulgaria, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, who is from North Macedonia, was taken to a Fairbanks hospital.
 
The National Park Service is working with the Bulgarian Embassy to notify the driver's family.
 
“The collision serves as a sobering reminder of the hazards of wildlife along Alaska’s roadways,” the park said in its statement, urging drivers to slow down in dark conditions and use high-beam headlights.

AP
