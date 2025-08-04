 Kospi opens higher on tech gains
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Kospi opens higher on tech gains

Published: 04 Aug. 2025, 11:08
A pedestrian walks by the financial district in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 17, 2024. [YONHAP]

A pedestrian walks by the financial district in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 17, 2024. [YONHAP]

 
Korean stocks opened slightly higher Monday, despite U.S. losses, as investors went bargain hunting following a steep fall last week.
 
The Kospi rose 5.5 points, or 0.18 percent, to 3,124.91 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

 
On Friday, the Kospi sank at the steepest pace in nearly four months as investor sentiment was dragged down by the government's tax revision proposal to raise taxes on corporations and stock investors.
 
Wall Street lost ground last week amid concerns over an economic recession sparked by weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data and the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump on the increase of the reciprocal tariff rate for some countries, including Switzerland. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1.23 percent lower Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite sliding 2.24 percent. The S&P 500 index fell 1.6 percent.
 
In Seoul, big-cap shares kicked off mixed.
 
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 1.02 percent, while chip giant SK hynix dropped 0.97 percent.
 
Internet portal operator Naver climbed 1.78 percent, and Kakao, the operator of the country's dominant mobile messenger, surged 4.32 percent.
 
Leading nuclear power plant builder Doosan Enerbility spiked 3.91 percent.
 
Major automaker Kia expanded 0.89 percent, while local industry leader Hyundai Motor stayed flat.
 
On the other hand, shipbuilders fell sharply after last week's rally. Shipbuilders had soared on the back of South Korea's pledge to invest $150 billion in the U.S. shipbuilding industry as part of a tariff deal with the Trump administration.
 
HD Hyundai Heavy lost 3.46 percent, and Hanwha Ocean tumbled 4.51 percent.
 
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution shed 0.67 percent, and defense powerhouse Hanwha Aerospace dipped 0.64 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,387.7 won against the greenback at 9:15 a.m., down 0.98 percent from the previous session's quote of 1,401.4.

Yonhap
tags Kospi Stocks Korea

More in Economy

Kospi opens higher on tech gains

Attempts to import fake goods surge 20% in 2024

Disparities, lack of details blight Korea's not-so-done trade deal with U.S.

You say tomato, I say expensive

Coex and chill

Related Stories

Stocks rise for a second day on China reopening optimism

Seoul shares open lower amid earnings concerns

Stocks close slightly higher Monday after a choppy session

Korean stocks open slightly higher amid earnings woes

Kospi rebounds 1.62% with impeachment ruling announcement
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)