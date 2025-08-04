'Our full effort': How the MASGA hat was designed by AI, stitched in Seoul and flown across the Pacific
Published: 04 Aug. 2025, 13:54 Updated: 04 Aug. 2025, 14:02
When Korean officials flew to Washington this summer for high-stakes trade negotiations, they packed more than briefing books and investment pledges. They brought a red baseball cap.
Emblazoned with “Make America Shipbuilding Great Again” in white thread, the cap, stitched in Seoul and carried across the Pacific, was more than a play on a familiar slogan. It was a calculated symbol, designed to charm, provoke and persuade.
The hat was created to promote the MASGA — short for “Make American Shipbuilding Great Again” — initiative, a Korean government proposal with the stated aim of "revitalizing U.S. shipbuilding" through strategic investment and cooperation between Korea and the United States.
Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Kim Jung-kwan brought the custom hat and a large presentation board to a meeting with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to pitch the MASGA package, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
“Great idea,” Lutnick reportedly said during the presentation, expressing strong support for the proposal.
The ministry disclosed Sunday that the idea for the slogan had come from employees of its shipbuilding and offshore plant division.
Faced with the challenge of imprinting the MASGA slogan effectively, the team decided a hat would best carry the message.
After reviewing three to four design drafts, they finalized one featuring the Korean and U.S. flags on a red cap embroidered with white thread. Work began in early June, and the team used ChatGPT to refine the design.
The hat’s red color and overall look were modeled after U.S. President Donald Trump’s well-known preference for red golf hats.
Ministry staff didn’t stop at the drawing board. To bring their concept to life, they personally canvassed eastern Seoul’s Dongdaemun district — a bustling hub of fast-turnaround fashion manufacturing — in search of a manufacturer willing to produce the hat on short notice.
Their efforts paid off just in time. As the pace of negotiations accelerated, a last-minute request came in from Washington: the U.S. delegation urgently needed MASGA hats on-site. The ministry scrambled to coordinate an emergency shipment.
According to officials, the team worked with Korean Air to load a sealed box containing 10 MASGA hats onto a flight bound for Washington within 24 hours of the request. Staff raced to Incheon International Airport to ensure the package made it on board.
Thanks to their efforts, the hats reached the Korean negotiating team the very next day.
On Sunday, Kim Yong-beom, the presidential chief of staff for policy, showcased the MASGA hat during an interview on KBS’s “Sunday Diagnosis” (2019-).
“We designed it and took 10 of them to the United States,” Kim said. “We put our full effort into creating such symbols.”
