Glitz and glam meets glass skin: Olive Young heads to Los Angeles for KCON product showcase
Published: 04 Aug. 2025, 14:58 Updated: 04 Aug. 2025, 16:00
Olive Young is betting big on Los Angeles.
Korea’s top beauty and wellness retailer returned as the title sponsor of KCON LA 2025, held from Aug. 1 to 3, using the three-day convention as a preview for its long-anticipated U.S. expansion and to introduce American audiences to its signature “All Live Young” brand philosophy.
The activation comes ahead of Olive Young’s first U.S. store opening, scheduled for the first half of 2026. The company says the move reflects its strategy to make K-beauty more accessible and experience-driven outside Asia.
At KCON LA, Olive Young showcased 164 products from 64 brands, including three of its award-winning private labels — Bioheal Boh, Bringgreen and Colorgram. In total, the company highlighted 66 brands across interactive zones designed to spotlight skincare, color cosmetics and wellness.
One standout feature was the “Beauty Box” pop-up, a curated starter kit with products from six brands currently available in the United States, including Biodance, Dr.Althea, numbuzin and Round Lab. Visitors could explore the kit on-site and continue their experience online via the Olive Young Global app, where a limited-time offer tied to the event is live.
A separate area showed off the company’s core skincare lineup. The showcase focused on four categories — essence and serum, sun care, sheet masks and pads, as well as creams — offering a glimpse at products expected to hit shelves when the Los Angeles store opens next year.
Olive Young also created branded experience zones for its three house labels. Bioheal Boh Lab offered demonstrations of anti-aging and lifting treatments, while Bringgreen Nurse’s Office allowed guests to receive personalized skincare diagnoses. Colorgram Art Room invited attendees to test out its signature high-pigment color cosmetics.
“We’re excited to bring our ‘All Live Young’ philosophy to life at KCON LA 2025,” said Jin Se-hoon, executive vice president of Olive Young’s Global Platform Business. “This is a meaningful step in bringing Olive Young’s trusted and inclusive K-beauty experience to the U.S. market.”
Founded in 1999, Olive Young operates over 1,370 stores and is part of the CJ Group. It remains the leading K-beauty and wellness retailer in Korea.
