Hyundai, Kia sales in U.S. up 13.2% in July on hybrid, EV demand

Hyundai Motor Group, Korea's top automotive giant, said Monday its U.S. sales rose 13.2 percent from a year earlier in July, driven by strong demand for hybrid models and EVs.The combined sales of Hyundai Motor and Kia in the United States last month totaled 157,353 units, the group said in a release.Hyundai's sales rose 14.4 percent to 86,230 units, while its sister company Kia sold 71,123 units, up 11.9 percent.The combined sales of environmentally friendly models reached 40,850 units, up 42.6 percent from a year earlier. The models also accounted for 26 percent of total sales, the conglomerate added.In detail, sales of hybrid cars jumped 48.2 percent on year to 28,733 units, while EV sales climbed 30.9 percent to 12,117 units."With the subsidy program for EVs set to expire in the United States at the end of September, more consumers apparently hurried their purchases," an industry insider said.Yonhap