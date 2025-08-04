Netflix gears up for 'Kpop Demon Hunters' character merch line
Published: 04 Aug. 2025, 19:44
Netflix is preparing to expand the hit animated film "Kpop Demon Hunters" into a full-fledged character merchandise franchise, in an apparent move that shadows Disney's strategy.
Netflix filed a trademark application for "Kpop Demon Hunters" with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on July 22, according to market tracker Worldwide Trademarks. The application is currently awaiting examiner assignment.
The filing includes a wide range of product categories — from household items and glassware to cosplay costumes, sportswear, swimwear, accessories, toys and sporting goods — signaling a plan for a broad rollout of character-based merchandise.
Brand monitoring platform Worldwide Trademark noted that the trademark filing focused not on media content but on consumer products in an "unexpected yet telling signal of the streaming giant’s evolving ambitions."
"Far from mere merchandising, this move hints at Netflix’s intent to deepen its intellectual property footprint across consumer products, a strategy more typical of legacy media conglomerates like Disney," read the report, adding that Netflix seems to be "expanding its brand beyond the screen."
Industry analysts say Netflix remains the top player in the streaming market, with second quarter revenue up 16 percent from the previous year and operating profit surpassing $3.1 billion.
However, some on Wall Street argue that the company will need to demonstrate its ability to double revenue to $1 trillion by 2030 in order for its stock to be fairly valued. That goal is likely pushing Netflix to diversify, particularly into creator-driven content and related business ventures. The trademark filing is seen as part of that broader strategy.
"Kpop Demon Hunters" follows the story of a K-pop girl group named HUNTR/X, which battles evil spirits and protects the world through music. Produced by Sony Pictures Animation, the series has become the most popular animated title in Netflix history, logging 26.3 million views in its sixth week of release.
Netflix is reportedly considering not only a sequel but also a live-action adaptation and a stage musical.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
