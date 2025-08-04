Shinsegae's premium travel platform 'Via Shinsegae'
Published: 04 Aug. 2025, 18:56
A digital billboard on the exterior of Shinsegae Department Store's main branch in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, displays an image of "Via Shinsegae," on Aug. 4. Via Shinsegae is the new premium travel platform set to launch on Aug. 5 by Shinsegae Department Stores alongside a premium online shopping channel, "Beyond Shinsegae." [Shinsegae Department Store]
A digital billboard on the exterior of Shinsegae Department Store's main branch in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, displays an image of "Via Shinsegae," on Aug. 4. Via Shinsegae is the new premium travel platform set to launch on Aug. 5 by Shinsegae Department Stores alongside a premium online shopping channel, "Beyond Shinsegae." [Shinsegae Department Store]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)