 Shinsegae's premium travel platform 'Via Shinsegae'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Shinsegae's premium travel platform 'Via Shinsegae'

Published: 04 Aug. 2025, 18:56
A digital billboard on the exterior of Shinsegae Department Store's main branch in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, displays an image of "Via Shinsegae," on Aug. 4. Via Shinsegae is the new premium travel platform set to launch on Aug. 5 by Shinsegae Department Stores alongside a premium online shopping channel, "Beyond Shinsegae." [Shinsegae Department Store]

A digital billboard on the exterior of Shinsegae Department Store's main branch in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, displays an image of "Via Shinsegae," on Aug. 4. Via Shinsegae is the new premium travel platform set to launch on Aug. 5 by Shinsegae Department Stores alongside a premium online shopping channel, "Beyond Shinsegae." [Shinsegae Department Store]

A digital billboard on the exterior of Shinsegae Department Store's main branch in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, displays an image of "Via Shinsegae," on Aug. 4. Via Shinsegae is the new premium travel platform set to launch on Aug. 5 by Shinsegae Department Stores alongside a premium online shopping channel, "Beyond Shinsegae." [Shinsegae Department Store] 
tags Shinsegae

More in Industry

Shinsegae's premium travel platform 'Via Shinsegae'

Science Ministry announces five teams to develop Korea’s proprietary AI foundation model

Hyundai, Kia sales in U.S. up 13.2% in July on hybrid, EV demand

Korean firms gear up to train U.S. shipbuilders in MASGA push

Classic snacks make a comeback after decades off the shelves

Related Stories

Huh Byung-hoon takes over Shinsegae E&C in major company restructure

Shinsegae's 'The Heritage' luxuriously preserves historic building

Shinsegae reports net profit of 128.6 billion won for Q1

Shinsegae's next real estate dream: A 'Korean Roppongi Hills'

New CEOs named by Shinsegae Inc.
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)