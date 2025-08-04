Samsung launches new task force on AI-focused projects

Samsung Electronics has launched a new company-wide task force focused on AI projects as part of a broader push to transform itself into an AI-focused company, according to industry sources Monday.According to the sources, the tech giant's Device eXperience division has announced the establishment of the InnoX Lab, which is expected to focus on projects related to humanoid robots, digital twin solutions and other AI-related technologies.The task force will be responsible for managing high-impact initiatives across the company, aimed at delivering tangible outcomes within a short period of time.It is also designed as a flexible organizational model aimed at fostering cross-functional collaboration in various AI-related fields.Key tasks assigned to the InnoX Lab include expanding the application of digital twin solutions, deploying logistics AI to revolutionize operational models, advancing automation through physical AI technologies and developing core technologies for humanoid robots.Members for each project are expected to be recruited across various departments, allowing it to be flexible and agile.The launch of InnoX Lab follows Samsung's establishment of an AI productivity innovation group in May, which acts as a command center to enhance employee productivity through AI-powered systems and infrastructure.Yonhap