Former President Yoon resists questioning in undergarments, prompting public embarrassment (KOR)

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol sparked controversy on Friday when he resisted police questioning his cell wearing only his undergarments, according to the special counsel investigating allegations tied to his role in candidate selection and other charges.Members of the team led by special counsel Min Joong-ki visited the Seoul Detention Center, where Yoon is currently being held, and attempted four times over two hours retrieve the former president for questioning. Yoon reportedly refused to cooperate, lying on the floor without prison clothing. Investigators said they informed him that they would use physical force in future attempts if necessary. The sight of a former president in such a state has drawn public embarrassment.Although a suspect has the right to remain silent, Yoon’s refusal to comply with the investigation itself justification, legal experts say. As a former prosecutor general, Yoon is well aware that defying a lawful court order undermines the rule of law. He is currently under investigation for charges linked to interference in candidate nominations and was previously linked to the special counsel probe into the death of a Marine during his presidency. His continued refusal to be questioned, despite actively meeting visitors in detention, has fueled criticism that he is acting irresponsibly.The special counsel’s office, however, also faces scrutiny for its handling of the episode. Yoon’s legal team accused the investigators of humiliating the former president by briefing the media with excessive details, calling it a public shaming that damaged his reputation.Yoon was initially detained on insurrection-related charges, released, and later rearrested for obstruction of official duty and related allegations. While authorities are entitled to question him, applying additional physical force to an already-detained suspect must be handled with caution to avoid human rights disputes. Even if compelled to appear in an interrogation room, investigators may gain little if Yoon refuses to testify, opening the probe to criticism of being more about optics than substance.Yoon has recently appointed a new attorney for the candidate selection case. Coordinated scheduling between his legal team and the special counsel could enable the investigation to proceed without escalating tensions. For the sake of the legal process, both sides are under pressure to avoid turning the case into a prolonged standoff.지난 1일 김건희 여사 관련 의혹을 수사하는 민중기 특별검사팀이 공천 개입 등의 혐의를 받는 윤석열 전 대통령에 대한 체포영장 집행에 나섰지만 실패했다. 특검팀은 이날 오전 윤 전 대통령이 수감된 서울구치소를 찾아가 2시간 동안 네 차례에 걸쳐 체포영장 집행에 따를 것을 요구했으나 윤 전 대통령은 완강히 저항했다고 한다. 더구나 수의를 벗은 채 속옷 차림으로 바닥에 누운 채 협조 의사를 전혀 보이지 않았다는 게 특검팀의 설명이다. 특검팀은 다음에는 물리력을 행사해서라도 체포영장 집행을 할 방침이라고 통보했다고 한다. 전직 대통령이 구속된 것도 모자라 구치소에서 속옷 차림으로 영장 집행에 불응한 것은 민망한 일이 아닐 수 없다.일단 특검팀이 법원이 발부한 적법한 영장을 집행하려 했음에도 윤 전 대통령이 이를 거부한 것은 명분 없는 행동이다. 피의자는 자신에게 불리한 진술을 하지 않을 권리가 있지만, 수사기관의 조사 자체를 거부할 수는 없다. 검찰총장 출신으로 누구보다도 이를 잘 아는 윤 전 대통령이 법원의 판단을 무시하는 태도를 보이는 것은 법치주의를 무력화하는 것으로 비판받아 마땅하다. 순직 해병 사건 특검팀도 ‘격노설’의 당사자인 윤 전 대통령을 조사할 필요가 있다. 이런 의혹과 혐의가 쌓여 있는데도 계속 조사에 불응하는 것은 무책임의 극치다. 더구나 건강 악화를 이유로 조사에 불응하면서 접견은 활발하게 하는 것을 보면 진정성을 의심할 수밖에 없다.다만 민중기 특검팀도 체포영장 집행 과정에서의 일을 너무 자세히 브리핑하는 것 등이 적절했는지 되돌아봐야 한다. 윤 전 대통령 측은 “체포영장 집행에 불응한 정황을 설명한다며 언론 브리핑을 가장한 ‘인신 모욕’의 장을 만들었다”며 “피의자의 인격을 공개적으로 조롱하고 사회적 명예를 철저히 짓밟았다”고 반발했다.윤 전 대통령은 내란 우두머리 혐의로 한 차례 구속됐다가 풀려났고 공무집행방해 등의 혐의로 다시 구속돼 있다. 이미 인신의 자유가 박탈된 피의자에게 추가로 강제력을 행사하는 것은 좀 더 신중하게 추진할 필요가 있다. 자칫하면 인권 침해 논란의 빌미를 제공할 수 있다. 설사 강제 집행을 통해 윤 전 대통령을 조사실로 데려올 수 있다 하더라도 진술을 받지 못하면 별다른 실익이 없을 수 있다. 이렇게 되면 진술 확보라는 본래의 수사 목적보다는 보여주기식, 망신주기식 수사라는 비판을 받을 여지가 생긴다. 윤 전 대통령은 지난 1일 공천 개입 혐의와 관련해 변호인을 따로 선임했다고 한다. 특검과 변호인이 일정을 조율해 원만하게 조사가 이뤄지는 것이 가장 바람직하다. 윤 전 대통령도 막무가내식 태도에서 벗어나 조사에 적극적으로 협조해야 한다.