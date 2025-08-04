Migrant worker in Naju speaks out after forklift abuse (KOR)

“The manager often swore at me,” said a 31-year-old Sri Lankan worker, identified as A, in a recent phone interview with the JoongAng Ilbo. A was subjected to workplace abuse at a brick factory in Naju, South Jeolla, on Feb. 26, when he was bound with plastic and lifted on a forklift loaded with bricks.Video footage obtained by human rights groups shows A tied to the forklift while co-workers laughed and filmed the scene on their phones. “The forklift driver caused me great pain,” A recalled. “It was humiliating and a memory I do not want to revisit.”The footage sparked widespread outrage. President Lee Jae Myung said he “could not believe his eyes” and vowed strict punishment, calling the abuse “an intolerable act of violence” and “a clear human rights violation.”Police and labor authorities quickly launched investigations. Officers booked the forklift driver and others identified in the video the day after it became public. The Ministry of Employment and Labor is also reviewing whether additional abuse of foreign workers occurred, such as harassment or wage delays.A recently settled with the forklift operator. He said he did so because prolonged investigations would have caused “greater mental distress” but emphasized he had not forgiven the perpetrator.His employment situation remains uncertain. The Labor Ministry is considering allowing A to transfer his employment zone under the E-9 visa system to cities such as Ulsan. Currently, E-9 visa holders can change workplaces only within designated regions and industries.South Jeolla offered A jobs, but he declined. Having entered Korea last December, he will be required to leave Korea if he fails to secure new employment within 90 days of his transfer request, a period that began Monday.Human rights groups argue that the situation exposes systemic flaws. They say that forcing a worker to risk deportation after leaving a job due to harassment represents another form of abuse, and that Korea’s labor system for foreign workers needs urgent reform.“평소에도 부장님은 욕 많이 해요.”전남 나주의 한 벽돌공장에서 동료들에게 집단 괴롭힘을 당한 스리랑카 국적의 A씨(31)가 최근 중앙일보와의 전화통화에서 한 말이다. 그는 지난 2월 26일 낮 12시쯤 자신이 일하던 공장에서 벽돌이 실린 지게차에 비닐로 묶인 채 들어 올려지는 가혹 행위를 당했다. 인권단체가 확보한 당시 영상에는 A씨가 지게차에 결박돼 옮겨지는 모습과 이를 보고 웃거나 휴대전화로 촬영하는 동료 노동자들의 모습이 담겼다. A씨는 “(사건 당시) 지게차 기사가 큰 고통을 줬다”며 “너무도 수치스럽고, 생각하고 싶지도 않은 기억”이라고 당시를 회상했다.영상이 공개되자 곳곳에서 분노의 목소리가 쏟아졌다. 이재명 대통령은 “영상을 보고 눈을 의심했다”며 “인권 침해를 철저히 엄단하겠다”고 했다. 그는 지게차 결박 사건을 놓고 “소수자, 약자에 대한 용납할 수 없는 폭력이자 명백한 인권유린”이라고 했다.이 대통령이 엄단 의지를 밝힌 후 경찰과 노동 당국은 즉각 조사에 착수했다. 경찰은 영상이 공개된 이튿날 가해자로 지목된 지게차 기사 등을 입건했다. 노동부는 A씨 사건 외에도 외국인노동자에 대한 폭행, 괴롭힘, 임금체불 여부 등 전방위적인 조사를 벌이고 있다.A씨는 최근 지게차 운전자 측과 피해 보상에 합의했다고 한다. 그는 합의 이유에 대해 “경찰 등의 조사가 길어지면 정신적인 고통이 커진다”라고 전했다. 그러면서도 A씨는 “(합의는 했지만) 가해자를 용서하지는 않았다”고 했다. “도끼는 잊어도 나무는 기억한다”라는 아프리카 격언을 떠올리게 하는 대목이다.나주에서 일해온 A씨의 재취업 문제가 장기화하는 것도 문제다. 고용노동부는 A씨가 희망하는 울산 등 타지역으로의 고용허가제 권역 변경을 검토 중이다. 현행 고용허가제(E-9 비자)에서 외국인노동자는 일정 권역·업종 내에서만 사업장을 옮길 수 있기 때문이다.전남도는 A씨에게 지역 내 취업을 알선했으나 임금 등 조건이 맞지 않아 성사되지 않았다. 지난해 12월 E-9 비자를 받고 입국한 A씨는 사업장 변경을 신청할 예정인 4일부터 90일 안에 근무처 변경 허가를 받지 못하면 강제 출국당한다.인권단체들은 “차별적인 이주노동제도부터 손질해야 한다”고 말한다. 폭언과 괴롭힘 때문에 퇴사한 A씨가 강제출국 위기에 놓인 것 자체가 인권침해라는 것이다. 이들은 이주노동자의 사업장 이동의 자유를 보장하고, 사업주만 가진 고용연장 신청 권한을 근로자에도 확대하는 방안을 도입해야 한다고 주장한다. 손상용 전남이주노동자인권네트워크 운영위원장은 “이주노동자들이 사업장 변경과 구직기간에 묶여 폭언과 학대를 견뎌야 하는 한 지게차 결박 사건은 언제든 재발할 수 있다”고 말했다.