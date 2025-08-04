“내슈빌은 터널 만들기 어려운 곳”… 그래도 하겠다는 일론 머스크
Published: 04 Aug. 2025, 08:27
Nashville Is a ‘Tough Place to Tunnel.’ Musk Is Digging Anyway.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, already faces backlash over his company’s giant supercomputer project in Memphis, Tennessee. Now, another project under his business empire has angered residents in Tennessee’s capital, where state officials cleared the way Thursday for a 10-mile tunnel to be dug under Nashville.
The project by the Boring Co., Musk’s private tunneling venture, would connect downtown Nashville and the city’s airport. Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, and other state leaders announced it this week, with little input from local lawmakers and residents, who raised objections to its fast-tracked approval.
Musk’s tunnel, built for vehicles sold by one of his other companies, Tesla, is the latest point of tension between the Republican leaders who dominate state government and a majority of residents and officials in the largely liberal city.
“It is shameful and it is disrespectful that you all have made this decision without us,” state Sen. Charlane Oliver, a Democrat, who represents part of Nashville, said at a hearing of a state commission that unanimously approved the use of state land for the project.
Construction on what is being billed as the Music City Loop is expected to begin in the coming days. Officials hope it would reduce the downtown-to-airport commute, typically at least 15 minutes in regular traffic, to as few as eight minutes. The loop would be used by Tesla cars owned and operated by the Boring Co.
Notably missing: Mayor Freddie O’Connell, a Democrat and a transit wonk who won voter approval of an infrastructure plan in November. “We have a number of operational questions to understand the potential impact,” O’Connell said in a statement.
The loop would be the second such project built by the Boring Co. in the United States, after a series of tunnels in Las Vegas. The first 1 1/2 miles of the multimillion-dollar loop, approved in 2019, opened to customers in 2021. A combination of private and public funds has been used to continue building out tunnels and stations.
Lee and others emphasized that construction on the Nashville tunnel would be privately funded by the Boring Co. and would not receive tax breaks. They did not say how much it would cost to build, maintain or use.
세계 최고 부자인 일론 머스크가 테네시 멤피스에 추진 중인 초대형 슈퍼컴퓨터 프로젝트가 이미 거센 반발에 직면한 가운데, 주도 내슈빌에서 진행되는 그의 또 다른 사업이 논란이다.
테네시 주 정부는 목요일(7월 31일) 내슈빌 도심과 공항을 잇는 총 길이 10 마일(약 16km)짜리 터널 공사를 허가했다. 이 프로젝트는 머스크가 운영하는 개인 굴착회사 보링 컴퍼니가 추진하고 있다. 공항과 도심을 연결하는 일명 뮤직시티 루프를 건설한다는 내용이다. 빌 리 주지사(공화당)와 주 지도부는 이번 주 사업을 공식 발표했지만, 주민이나 시 의회 의견 수렴 없이 빠르게 승인을 강행해 비판받고 있다.
머스크 소유의 또 다른 기업인 테슬라가 만든 차만 통행 할 수 있는 이 터널은 공화당이 장악한 주 정부와 자유주의 성향이 강한 내슈빌 시정부 및 주민 사이 갈등을 다시 한번 부각하고 있다.
주 의회 청문회에서 찰레인 올리버 상원의원(민주당)은 “우리를 빼고 이런 결정을 내렸다는 것은 수치스럽고 무례한 일”이라며 강한 유감을 표했다. 하지만 청문회에서는 만장일치로 주 정부 소유지를 이 사업에 활용하는 안이 통과됐다.
뮤직시티 루프라는 불리는 터널의 공사는 수일 내로 시작될 전망이다. 주 정부는 이 노선이 현재 통상 15분 이상 소요되는 도심과 공항의 이동 시간을 최대 8분까지 줄일 수 있을 것으로 기대하고 있다. 루프는 보링 컴퍼니가 소유하고 관리하는 테슬라 차량이 사용할 계획이다.
이번 발표에서 프레디 오코넬 내슈빌 시장(민주당)의 이름은 보이지 않았다. 그는 지난해 11월 인프라 개선안을 주민 투표로 통과시킨 교통 전문가로, 성명을 통해 “우리는 이 사업이 가져올 잠재적 영향과 운영에 대해 수많은 의문점을 갖고 있다”고 밝혔다.
이번 루프는 미국 내에서 보링 컴퍼니가 추진하는 두 번째 사업이다. 앞서 라스베이거스에서 굴착된 터널이 첫 사례다. 2019년 승인된 수백만 달러 상당의 라스베이거스 루프 사업은 1.5 마일(약 2.4km) 구간이 2021년 공개됐으며, 현재까지 민관 협력 형태로 자금을 조달해 터널과 정거장을 확장하고 있다.
리 주지사와 주 지도부는 내슈빌 루프 건설은 보링 컴퍼니의 재원으로 진행될 예정이며 세금 감면 등의 혜택은 없다고 말했다. 건설·운영·이용 관련 구체적인 비용은 밝히지 않았다.
WRITTEN BY EMILY COCHRANE AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
