BoA to release 11th LP 'Crazier' ahead of 25th debut anniversary

Published: 04 Aug. 2025, 11:48 Updated: 04 Aug. 2025, 12:06
Singer BoA [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Korean diva BoA, dubbed "the star of Asia," will release her 11th full-length album, "Crazier," on Monday in celebration of her 25th debut anniversary, her agency SM Entertainment said.
 
The album features 11 tracks, including the title track "Crazier," "It Takes Two," "How Could" and "Clockwise."
 

SM described "Crazier" as a "meaningful album celebrating BoA's 25th debut anniversary" and "a work that brings together her musical journey" while serving as a bridge to connect with "Jumping BoA," her dedicated global fan base.
 
"The album includes a variety of tracks, from dance songs to emotional ballads," the agency added.
 
BoA made her debut at age 14 with "ID; Peace B" on Aug. 25, 2000, and entered the Japanese market the following year. She went on to achieve remarkable success in Japan, the world's second-largest music market, releasing two million-selling albums. Her powerful and stable live performances, even during demanding choreography, earned her wide acclaim.
 
She is often credited as a trailblazer who helped open the Japanese market to K-pop artists.
 
Reflecting on her milestone, BoA said, "I don't feel anything particularly different for the 25th anniversary, but sometimes I find myself thinking, 'Has it really been 25 years already?'"
 
"This is my first studio album in five years since 'Better' [2020], and I wanted to show my fans, who have supported me for so long, a variety of sides and vocal colors I haven't revealed before," she added. "I put a lot of effort into this album, and I hope you enjoy it."

