DAY6 to celebrate 10 years since debut with new album, stadium concerts
Published: 04 Aug. 2025, 11:12
- YOON SO-YEON
Rock band DAY6 will celebrate its 10th anniversary of debut with concerts and a new full-length album, its agency JYP Entertainment said Monday.
The band's fourth full-length album "The Decade" will be released on Sept. 5, the band's first new full-length album in six years since "The Book of Us: Entropy" was released in October 2019.
Prior to the album release, DAY6 will hold two concerts at the Goyang Stadium in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 30 and 31. This will be the first time for a rock band to hold its own concert at Goyang Stadium, according to JYP Entertainment.
DAY6 debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2015 and rose to fame with songs such as “Congratulations” (2015), “You Were Beautiful” (2017) and “Zombie” (2020).
The band wrapped up its "Forever Young" tour with six finale concerts at the KSPO Dome in May. Across the six performances, the band welcomed a total of 96,000 audience members in total by filling the dome with 16,000 fans each day of the show — the largest number accommodated in the venue by any act yet.
A film titled "6DAYS" will hit theaters across the country on Aug. 13, also as part of the 10th anniversary.
