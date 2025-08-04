EVNNE gets bolder with 'flirty' new album
Published: 04 Aug. 2025, 08:00
- SHIN HA-NEE
Disbandment often looms over project groups formed through audition programs, and EVNNE, a seven-member boy band consisting of contestants from Mnet’s “Boys Planet” (2023), is no exception.
As the group approaches its second debut anniversary, fans are left wondering how much longer the tight-knit boy band will stay together, as the official duration of its group activities has yet to be announced.
However, “it’s still not too late to be a fan of EVNNE,” confidently declared member Yoo Seung-eon, during a group interview on Thursday in southern Seoul, ahead of the release of EVNNE’s fifth EP, “Love Anecdote(s),” set for Monday.
While the official duration of the members' contracts has yet to be confirmed, the members are “currently in discussions with agencies,” Yoo shared.
“Our goal is to make a decision, with our fans as the utmost priority,” he added. “And we are also doing our best to remain strong as one team.”
The members are signed with their respective agencies, but their activities as EVNNE are currently being managed by Jellyfish Entertainment.
EVNNE, pronounced “even,” stands for “EVENing’s Newest Etoiles,” meaning that each member represents a bright new star in the night sky. The septet debuted in September 2023 with its first EP, “Target: Me," and consists of Yoo, Mun Jung-hyun, Park Ji-hoo, Park Han-bin, Lee Jeong-hyeon, Ji Yun-seo and Keita. The members did not make it to the final lineup of the winners of "Boys Planet," but gained global popularity through the show and subsequently formed EVNNE.
The band’s fifth EP, “Love Anecdote(s),” features six songs, including the lead track “How Can I Do,” and B-sides “dirtybop,” “Mako,” “love chat,” “Put It On Me” and “Newest.”
The lead track, “How Can I Do,” is a hip-hop track with jazzy elements, showcasing the more mature sides of EVNNE — contrasting previous concepts that leaned toward cheeky, sporty vibes.
Flirtation is at the heart of the song’s concept, with the members exuding confidence and smooth charm.
“We actually recorded the track initially around the time we released our first EP,” said Ji. “But at that time, I don’t think we were able to fully make it our own.”
With the youngest member, Park Ji-hoo, officially turning 19 this year, EVNNE is finally ready to truly do the song justice, according to the members.
“Now that we’re nearing our second debut anniversary — and with all the experiences we’ve gained so far — I believe we can confidently say that we’re ready to perform the song in own our style,” Ji said.
EVNNE has had a busy two years. After its first fan concert tour titled “Squad:R” spanning seven cities in Asia, including Seoul, Bangkok and Osaka earlier last year, the group completed its first U.S. tour, “Ride With EVNNE.” It recently finished the Asian leg of its “Set N Go” tour, and is set to begin shows in the United States and Europe October.
While the group has grown and evolved over the past two years, the members still have more to show, says member Keita. And this became an inspiration for his self-produced song, “Newest,” one of the B-sides on the new album.
“What we’ve always said to each other after meeting with fans is that we want to keep revealing new sides of ourselves,” said Keita. “That became the central idea for the song.”
That’s why the song’s title became “Newest,” a nod to the meaning behind the group’s name.
During the interview, the members appeared visibly relaxed and genuinely close, exchanging playful banter and laughing at each other’s jokes — a camaraderie they hold close to their hearts.
“Being a K-pop idol was my dream and my life, and that dream became a reality thanks to my bandmates who have been by my side on this journey,” said Mun.
“We’re so close that I sometimes wonder if this kind of friendship is common among other groups as well,” he continued. “I hope we can continue to be people who help one another achieve their dreams.”
The members also shared that they have been tuning into Mnet’s ongoing audition program “Boys II Planet,” a sequel to the show they all had competed in.
“We all know exactly what it feels like to be in their shoes,” Yoo said. “So, I really empathize with them, and want to cheer them on.”
“It feels refreshing to become a star creator,” Park Han-bin said with a smile, referring to the term "star creator" given to viewers of the show who vote for their favorite contestants.
As a piece of advice for the contestants, Park said, “I’d say the important thing is to approach the goal of debuting with sincerity and to give everything you have.”
