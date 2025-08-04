 EXO's Chanyeol to release second solo EP "Upside Down"
Published: 04 Aug. 2025, 15:06 Updated: 04 Aug. 2025, 15:08
Chanyeol of EXO poses for photos at a launch event held at the Ceramath flagship store in southern Seoul on Nov. 22, 2024. [NEWS1]

Chanyeol of K-pop boy band EXO will release his second solo EP “Upside Down” on Aug. 25, his agency SM Entertainment said on Monday.
 
The six-track album — led by a title track of the same name — will go live at 6 p.m. across major streaming platforms including Melon, Flo, Genie, iTunes, Apple Music and Spotify.
 

The release comes one year after his solo debut with "Black Out" (2024), which marked his first standalone project since debuting with EXO in 2012. 
 
"Upside Down" explores a broader musical range, with several tracks built on live instrumentation. SM Entertainment said the album would showcase Chanyeol’s “deepened artistry and versatility.” The rapper-singer also recently completed an 11-city tour across Asia, including sold-out encore shows.
 
Preorders for the EP began on Monday through both online and offline music retailers.
 
Chanyeol debuted with EXO in 2012, rising to prominence as part of the group’s vocal and rap line. The group's hit songs include "Growl" (2013) and "Call Me Baby" (2015).


BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags EXO Chanyeol Upside Down

