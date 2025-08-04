 Girl group Kep1er to release EP 'Bubble Gum'
Girl group Kep1er to release EP 'Bubble Gum'

Published: 04 Aug. 2025, 12:47
From left: Huening Bahiyyih, Kim Chae-hyun, Kim Da-yeon, Shen Xiaoting, Ezaki Hikaru and Choi Yu-jin of Kep1er arrive at the KBS building in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul on Nov. 15, 2024, to greet fans ahead of their pre-recording for the music program “Music Bank.” [NEWS1]

Girl group Kep1er will release its seventh EP “Bubble Gum,” on Aug. 19, Lunecom, the PR company for the group, said Monday.
 
The new album comes nine months after the release of its previous sixth EP “Tipi-tap”released in 2024.
 
The group unveiled a teaser image for “Bubble Gum.” The visual shows a handful of bubble gum candies set against a pink backdrop.
 
Teaser image for the EP ″Bubble Gum″ [KLAP ENTERTAINMENT]

Kep1er originally debuted as a temporary project group through Mnet’s audition program “Girls Planet 999" (2021), but became the first of its kind to renew its contract and continue promoting. The group currently consists of Choi Yu-jin, Shen Xiaoting, Kim Chae-hyun, Kim Da-yeon, Ezaki Hikaru, Huening Bahiyyih and Seo Young-eun.
 
Seo will not participate in this album due to health concerns, according to the agency.
 
Kep1er plans to release various promotional materials for “Bubble Gum” leading up to the album’s release, according to the PR company.
 
The group is also preparing for its upcoming tour, "Into the Orbit: Kep1asia" which will begin in Seoul with concerts on Sept. 20 and 21.
 
Kep1er debuted with the song "Wa Da Da" (2022) on Jan. 3, 2022, and has had hit songs such as "Up!" (2022) and "Giddy" (2023).

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
