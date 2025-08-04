EVNNE gets bolder with 'flirty' new album

aespa to release 6th EP 'Rich Man' on Sept. 5

Treasure to release new EP 'Love Pulse' next month

'Demon Hunters' soundtrack climbs back to No. 2 on Billboard albums chart, TXT lands at No. 3

DAY6 to celebrate 10 years since debut with new album, stadium concerts

Related Stories

Treasure to release new single next month, title not yet revealed

Treasure to release new Korean song on May 28

Treasure to partner with Columbia Records in U.S.

Treasure to release first full-length album Jan. 11

Treasure’s new subunit T5 to debut earlier than announced