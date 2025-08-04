Treasure to release new EP 'Love Pulse' next month
Published: 04 Aug. 2025, 10:25
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Boy band Treasure will release a new EP titled "Love Pulse" on Sept. 1, its agency YG Entertainment said Monday.
"Treasure's third EP will let you immerse in the world of Treasure's music filled with hot energy and unique emotions," the agency said in a press release.
"We will prepare a string of events so that Treasure members will be able to meet with fans more actively."
Treasure was formed in 2019 through YG Entertainment's audition program “YG Treasure Box” (2018-19). The band debuted as a 12-member group consisting of Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong-woo, So Jung-hwan, Mashiho and Bang Ye-dam, with the single “The First Step: Chapter One” (2020). Members Mashiho and Bang left the band in 2022.
Treasure released its second EP "The Second Step: Chapter Two" in October 2022 followed by its second full-length album "Reboot" in July 2023. After that, the band released two digital singles — one in 2023 and 2024 — and a special EP titled "Pleasure" this year.
Amid frustration from fans over the band's prolonged break between releases, YG Entertainment's chief producer Yang Hyun-suk said earlier this year that Treasure would be more active this year.
The band will kick off its "Pulse On" tour with three concerts in Seoul followed by stops in Japan and other countries in Asia.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)