 Twice is one-of-a-kind at Lollapalooza — in pictures
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Twice is one-of-a-kind at Lollapalooza — in pictures

Published: 04 Aug. 2025, 17:37
Twice performs at Lollapalooza Chicago in Chicago on Aug. 2. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Twice performs at Lollapalooza Chicago in Chicago on Aug. 2. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Girl group Twice performed at Lollapalooza Chicago on Saturday, taking the stage in Illinois alongside fellow K-pop group KickFlip and artists from around the world.
 
The group sang “Dance The Night Away” (2018) and "The Feels” (2021) and received loud cheers for their live performance of “Takedown,” a soundtrack original from the Netflix film "K-Pop Demon Hunters." The group was involved in the soundtrack's production.
 

Related Article

Jeongyeon, Jihyo and Chaeyoung elevated the show by channeling the bold animated characters Lumi, Joi and Mira, leaving the impression that they had stepped straight out of the film.
 
Lollapalooza is a long-running music festival that began in Chicago in 1991, with an average of 115,000 fans attending the event.
 
Twice debuted in 2015 and has released several hit songs, including “Cheer Up” (2016) and “Fancy” (2019).
 
Twice performs at Lollapalooza Chicago in Chicago on Aug. 2. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Twice performs at Lollapalooza Chicago in Chicago on Aug. 2. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
 
Twice performs at Lollapalooza Chicago in Chicago on Aug. 2. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Twice performs at Lollapalooza Chicago in Chicago on Aug. 2. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
 
Twice performs at Lollapalooza Chicago in Chicago on Aug. 2. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Twice performs at Lollapalooza Chicago in Chicago on Aug. 2. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
 
Twice performs at Lollapalooza Chicago in Chicago on Aug. 2. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Twice performs at Lollapalooza Chicago in Chicago on Aug. 2. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
 
Twice performs at Lollapalooza Chicago in Chicago on Aug. 2. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Twice performs at Lollapalooza Chicago in Chicago on Aug. 2. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
 
Twice performs at Lollapalooza Chicago in Chicago on Aug. 2. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Twice performs at Lollapalooza Chicago in Chicago on Aug. 2. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

 

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Twice Lollapalooza Chicago

More in K-pop

Twice is one-of-a-kind at Lollapalooza — in pictures

EXO's Chanyeol to release second solo EP "Upside Down"

Spotify calls up ITZY for a one-two with FC Barcelona

Girl group Kep1er to release EP 'Bubble Gum'

BoA to release 11th LP 'Crazier' ahead of 25th debut anniversary

Related Stories

J-Hope to headline Lollapalooza

BTS's J-Hope, IVE to headline Lollapalooza Berlin in July

Chicago-style politics (KOR)

U.S. cast of 'Chicago' describes first Seoul show as 'dazzling'

Twice reveals sneak peek of upcoming album 'Between 1&2'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)