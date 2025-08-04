Twice is one-of-a-kind at Lollapalooza — in pictures
Published: 04 Aug. 2025, 17:37
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
Girl group Twice performed at Lollapalooza Chicago on Saturday, taking the stage in Illinois alongside fellow K-pop group KickFlip and artists from around the world.
The group sang “Dance The Night Away” (2018) and "The Feels” (2021) and received loud cheers for their live performance of “Takedown,” a soundtrack original from the Netflix film "K-Pop Demon Hunters." The group was involved in the soundtrack's production.
Jeongyeon, Jihyo and Chaeyoung elevated the show by channeling the bold animated characters Lumi, Joi and Mira, leaving the impression that they had stepped straight out of the film.
Lollapalooza is a long-running music festival that began in Chicago in 1991, with an average of 115,000 fans attending the event.
Twice debuted in 2015 and has released several hit songs, including “Cheer Up” (2016) and “Fancy” (2019).
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)