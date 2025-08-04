aespa to release 6th EP 'Rich Man' on Sept. 5
Published: 04 Aug. 2025, 10:23
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Girl group aespa will release its sixth EP "Rich Man" on Sept. 5, its agency SM Entertainment said Monday.
The album will have six tracks, including the title track. The new songs will display a different style compared to the band's previous song "Dirty Work," according to the agency.
"The new album will show aespa's new definition of a 'Rich Man,' different from the conventional meaning of how the phrase is known," SM Entertainment said in a press release. "It will be filled with aespa's iconic energy and power, and aespa will rise to another level of uniqueness."
"Rich Man" comes three months after aespa's first single "Dirty Work" was released in June and 11 months since the quartet's fifth EP "Whiplash" was released last October.
The girl group also released a track titled "Dark Arts" on July 15 as part of a collaboration with global battle royale game PUBG: Battlegrounds, developed by Krafton.
The quartet — Winter, Karina, Ningning and Giselle — is known for hits like “Black Mamba” (2020), “Next Level” (2021), “Savage” (2021), “Armageddon” (2024) and “Supernova” (2024). aespa has become associated with the term “iron taste,” referencing its edgy, futuristic concepts and industrial musical style.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)