 BIFF selects Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice' for 30th anniversary opening film
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

BIFF selects Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice' for 30th anniversary opening film

Published: 04 Aug. 2025, 11:48 Updated: 04 Aug. 2025, 12:09
A still from ″No Other Choice″ [BUSAN INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL]

A still from ″No Other Choice″ [BUSAN INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL]

 
Park Chan-wook's upcoming film, "No Other Choice," will open this year's Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), organizers said Monday.
 
Marking its 30th anniversary this year, BIFF said it chose the film because it "embodies what audiences most hope to see — a film that can reinvigorate Korean cinema at this pivotal moment."
 

Related Article

 
Selecting a work by the Korean auteur shows "heartfelt respect and support for contemporary Korean cinema," it added.
 
Based on the mystery novel "The Ax" (1997) by American writer Donald E. Westlake, "No Other Choice" is a dark thriller following Man-soo, a middle-aged man who, after being suddenly fired from a paper company, becomes determined to find a new job and deals with those standing in his way.
 
Lee Byung-hun, who will host BIFF's opening ceremony, stars as Man-soo, while actress Son Ye-jin, known for the popular TV series "Crash Landing on You" (2019-20) and the movie "The Negotiation" (2018), plays his cheerful and mentally strong wife, A-ra.
 
"No Other Choice" marks the acclaimed director's first project in three years since "Decision to Leave" (2022), which won him the Best Director award at the Cannes Film Festival that year.
 
It has been invited to compete for the prestigious Golden Lion at this year's Venice International Film Festival, slated for Aug. 27 to Sept. 9.
 
The 30th Busan International Film Festival will run from Sept. 17 to 26.

Yonhap
tags biff busan park chan-wook

More in Movies

'Extreme Job' actor Song Young-gue dies at 55

BIFF selects Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice' for 30th anniversary opening film

'My Daughter is a Zombie' smashes weekend box office

'Demon Hunters' soundtrack climbs back to No. 2 on Billboard albums chart, TXT lands at No. 3

Gummy and Cho Jung-seok to welcome second child

Related Stories

Park Chan-wook's 'Oldboy' to be adapted as English-language television series

Director Park Chan-wook tones it down for his latest film, 'Decision to Leave'

Park Chan-wook's latest film to begin filming Saturday with Lee Byung-hun, Son Ye-jin

'Finally, Park Chan-wook' book triples crowdfunding goal on Tumblbug

Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice' to compete at Venice film festival
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)