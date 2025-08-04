'My Daughter is a Zombie' smashes weekend box office

"My Daughter is a Zombie," starring Cho Jung-seok, dominated the local box office on its opening weekend, data showed Monday.According to the Korean Film Council, the zombie drama attracted over 1.16 million moviegoers from Friday to Sunday, debuting at No. 1 on the weekend box-office chart.It has remained at the top since its release last Wednesday, drawing a cumulative audience of 1.86 million. It also set a new opening-day box-office record for the year.Coming in a distant second for the weekend was Brad Pitt's "F1," with 384,911 admissions. Released June 25 in Korea, the racing drama has surpassed the 3 million cumulative audience-member mark.The animated film "The King of Kings" and the Korean sci-fi fantasy "Omniscient Reader: The Prophet" followed, with 137,352 and 115,199 viewers, respectively.Yonhap