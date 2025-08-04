 'My Daughter is a Zombie' smashes weekend box office
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

'My Daughter is a Zombie' smashes weekend box office

Published: 04 Aug. 2025, 11:26 Updated: 04 Aug. 2025, 12:08
A still from ″My Daughter is a Zombie″ [NEW]

A still from ″My Daughter is a Zombie″ [NEW]

 
"My Daughter is a Zombie," starring Cho Jung-seok, dominated the local box office on its opening weekend, data showed Monday.
 
According to the Korean Film Council, the zombie drama attracted over 1.16 million moviegoers from Friday to Sunday, debuting at No. 1 on the weekend box-office chart.
 

Related Article

 
It has remained at the top since its release last Wednesday, drawing a cumulative audience of 1.86 million. It also set a new opening-day box-office record for the year.
 
Coming in a distant second for the weekend was Brad Pitt's "F1," with 384,911 admissions. Released June 25 in Korea, the racing drama has surpassed the 3 million cumulative audience-member mark.
 
The animated film "The King of Kings" and the Korean sci-fi fantasy "Omniscient Reader: The Prophet" followed, with 137,352 and 115,199 viewers, respectively.

Yonhap
tags my daughter is a zombie movie

More in Movies

'Extreme Job' actor Song Young-gue dies at 55

BIFF selects Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice' for 30th anniversary opening film

'My Daughter is a Zombie' smashes weekend box office

'Demon Hunters' soundtrack climbs back to No. 2 on Billboard albums chart, TXT lands at No. 3

Gummy and Cho Jung-seok to welcome second child

Related Stories

'My Daughter is a Zombie' comes to small screen

Lee Hye-ri learns to take a step back

A crisis is just a crisis (KOR)

From Haitian voodoo to ‘K-zombies’ (KOR)

Cooperation is a two-way street
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)