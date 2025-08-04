Jackson Wang to begin 'Magic Man 2' world tour with Thailand shows in October
Singer Jackson Wang will kick off his "Magic Man 2" world tour with two concerts in Thailand in October, the singer said Monday.
The Hong Kong-born singer revealed the “Magic Man 2 World Tour 2025–2026” on his official social media accounts, shortly after a preview during his performance at KCON in Los Angeles on Saturday.
The tour will begin in Bangkok, Thailand on Oct. 3 and 4, and continue through major Asian cities including Macau on Oct. 11 and 12, Jakarta, Indonesia on Oct. 18, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Oct. 25, Manila, the Philippines on Nov. 2 and Tokyo, Japan on Nov. 6. More dates and locations will be announced later.
The announcement comes after the release of Wang’s second album “Magic Man 2,” which was released on July 18 and debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 albums chart — the highest ranking of his career. His previous album “Magic Man” (2022) reached No. 15 Billboard 200 albums chart.
“Magic Man 2” explores themes of confusion, illusion, introspection and healing, and offers what Wang described as an unfiltered look into his personal experience, according to the agency.
Brian Chow, CEO of iMe Entertainment Group, which is co-hosting the tour, said the project is part of a long-term plan to expand Wang’s global presence.
Wang debuted as a solo artist in 2017 with the English-language single “Papillon” released on Aug. 26, 2017, marking his first solo release years after debuting as a member of the K-pop boy group GOT7 — which debuted in 2014.
Some of his hit songs include "Dawn of Us" (2018), "Bullet to the Heart" (2019) and "Dway!" (2019).
