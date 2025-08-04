 Osasis 'saddened' by death of fan who fell at Wembley
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Music & Performance

print dictionary print

Osasis 'saddened' by death of fan who fell at Wembley

Published: 04 Aug. 2025, 18:04
Banners are seen outside an Oasis merchandise store ahead of their concerts in Heaton Park in Manchester, Britain, July 9. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Banners are seen outside an Oasis merchandise store ahead of their concerts in Heaton Park in Manchester, Britain, July 9. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Oasis said Sunday that its members are “shocked and saddened” after a man fell to his death during a concert by the band at London’s Wembley Stadium.
 
The Metropolitan Police force said officers and paramedics responded to reports of an injured person just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night.
 

Related Article

It said a man was found “with injuries consistent with a fall.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.
 
The force urged anyone who saw what happened or caught it on phone video to contact police.
 
“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of a fan at the show last night,” Oasis said in a statement, offering ”sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved.”
 
The Britpop icons’ first tour in 16 years kicked off in Cardiff, Wales, on July 4. Saturday’s concert was the fourth of seven planned shows at Wembley.
 
Stadium management said Sunday’s gig would go ahead as planned.

AP
tags oasis british rock band

More in Music & Performance

Osasis 'saddened' by death of fan who fell at Wembley

Jackson Wang to begin 'Magic Man 2' world tour with Thailand shows in October

Reimagined 'Shimcheong' swaps dutiful daughter for revolutionary

'Golden' from 'KPop Demon Hunters' rises to No. 2 on the charts

These accessible musicals are for blind people, deaf people — and also everyone

Related Stories

Female rock stars

Rock band Jaurim to celebrate 25th anniversary with concerts

Yonghoon of Onewe will start military service next month

Rock band Lucy to make comeback in August

Korean rock band Nell to hold concerts in May
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)