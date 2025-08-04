APEC members adopt first-ever joint statement on digital transformation, AI
INCHEON — Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member economies adopted a joint statement on digital transformation and AI for the first time on Monday, marking a milestone in the forum’s efforts to chart a shared future in tech innovation and sustainable growth.
APEC, one of the longest-running economic forums in the Asia-Pacific region, brings together leaders from 21 member economies annually to promote trade, investment and regional cooperation.
Held under this year’s theme of “Building a Sustainable Tomorrow: Connect, Innovate, Prosper,” the statement focused on digital and AI transformation for prosperity and sustainable growth. The meeting, chaired by Korea’s Minister of Science and ICT Bae Kyung-hoon, comes ahead of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting set to take place in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, this fall.
This year’s summit marks Korea’s first time chairing APEC since 2005, when the forum was last hosted in Busan.
“The statement reflects a shared global vision to address common challenges through digital and AI technologies, expand universal and meaningful connectivity and build a safe and trustworthy digital ecosystem,” Bae told reporters during a press briefing following the meeting at Songdo Convensia.
“There were some difficulties in coordination due to differing policy priorities among member economies,” he added, referring to differences over geopolitical issues and terminology within the statement.
The statement focused on three key pillars: facilitating digital and AI innovation to address socio-economic challenges, enhancing digital connectivity for all and creating a safe, secure and reliable digital and AI ecosystem.
“Nevertheless, the fact that all member economies were able to reach a consensus on this ministerial statement signals the international community’s strong commitment to cooperation in the digital and AI sectors,” he added.
Monday's meeting was attended by delegates from all APEC member economies, including Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, and Xiong Jijun, China’s vice minister of industry and information technology.
Bae noted that the meeting helped lay a structural foundation to formalize a high-level consultative body on digital and AI issues within APEC.
“This will serve as an important opportunity to expand channels of cooperation among APEC member economies,” he said.
He also expressed hope that the ministerial statement, which reflects this year’s summit priorities, will lead to deeper discussions on innovation at the leaders’ level and yield tangible results.
Addressing the "intensifying" U.S.-China rivalry over AI leadership within APEC, Bae said, “The competition between the United States and China is fierce, but paradoxically, it has presented Korea with potential gains,” referring to how delegates from the two countries attended the ministerial meeting.
“With senior officials from all 21 member economies attending this meeting, Korea was able to make its voice heard,” he said.
“If Korea can continue to build its technological capacity and platforms for international engagement, our standing in the global digital and AI sectors will only grow stronger,” he added.
The ministerial meeting came as part of the Third Senior Officials’ Meeting and Related Meetings (SOM3), which began on July 26 and runs through Aug. 15 in Songdo, Incheon.
Over the three weeks, the Incheon city government expects the event to draw around 5,000 participants.
Two additional ministerial events are scheduled during SOM3: a meeting on food security this weekend and a forum on women and the economy on Aug. 12. Korea’s economic ties to APEC run deep, with member economies accounting for 75 percent of its exports and 68 percent of its imports.
