Foreign minister Cho says U.S. troops in South Korea to remain as is amid drawdown reports

Korea's top diplomat has said the U.S. forces stationed in the country and their role will remain unchanged amid ongoing speculation that President Donald Trump's administration may reduce troop levels as part of a military posture adjustment.Foreign Minister Cho Hyun made the remarks in an interview with The Washington Post, as speculation persists over the possibility of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea being reduced for use in operations outside the Korean Peninsula as the Trump administration prioritizes deterring an assertive China.Such a possibility has gained traction amid a growing view that Washington could push for a troop reduction, alongside other demands to reshape the alliance with Seoul, including increased defense spending, as part of broader efforts to "modernize" the alliance with a focus on countering China."We are talking with the United States, but there is no concern about the U.S. forces in Korea. We believe that they will remain as such, and their role will remain as of today," Cho said in the interview, published Sunday (U.S. time).Asked what the potential troop drawdown would mean for bilateral relations, Cho cast it as hypothetical and said he does not believe it will happen."I don't think it will happen. I have met a number of senators this time, and they all have assured me that it will not be the case," he said.Cho was visiting Washington last week for talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and meetings with U.S. government officials, lawmakers and experts from think tanks.Regarding China, Cho said that Korea, led by the new Lee Jae Myung government, seeks to maintain good relations with China, although its economic and geopolitical rise has become "somewhat problematic" for its neighbors."But we will try to send a message to China: 'We want to maintain a good relationship and (see) you abide by international law in not only bilateral but in regional affairs,'" he said.In response, the Chinese Embassy in Seoul emphasized its amicable ties with neighboring countries."China currently maintains favorable relations with all neighboring nations, and the vast majority of them regard strengthening friendly cooperation with China as a priority in their foreign policy," the embassy said.Cho said that Korea will work with neighboring Japan to address various challenges posed by China, noting the need for engaging with Beijing, rather than attempting to contain it."I've emphasized that all of these things will be in good collaboration with our ally, the United States," he said.On the recent tariff agreement reached with the Trump administration, Cho assessed that it was a "win-win" proposal that aims to reduce the trade imbalance for the U.S. while giving Korea a chance to "remain at the top" in manufacturing areas."Korea was not singled out to rebalance the trade imbalance," he said. "We believe it is extremely important for us and the United States as well because of geopolitical challenges we have in Northeast Asia."On Thursday (U.S. time), the allies agreed to lower the U.S. reciprocal tariff rate for Korea to 15 percent from the originally proposed 25 percent. Korea, in return, committed to investing $350 billion in U.S. industries.Yonhap