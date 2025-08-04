UST completes 1st U-Link Pathfinder program with int'l students from science, technology universities
Published: 04 Aug. 2025
LEE TAE-HEE
The University of Science and Technology (UST) announced Monday it wrapped up the U-Link Pathfinder program, which invited international graduate students at science and technology institutes to gain skills and insights before entering Korea's job market.
The program, organized by UST, invited 21 students from UST, KAIST, Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology, Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science & Technology and Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology for career preparation sessions between March and August.
During the program, students participated in programs covering resumes and cover letter feedback, visa consultation and Korean language sessions.
UST held the program's certification ceremony last Thursday and Friday, inviting students to special lectures in employment trends in the science and technology fields and to visit the Samsung Innovation Museum to learn about Samsung Electronics' business. Students also visited Hwaseong Fortress in Gyeonggi.
Syed Dildar Haider Naqvi, who participated in the U-Link Pathfinder program in 2023 and now works at Samsung Electronics, also attended the event to talk about his career path.
"The U-Link Pathfinder program aims to help talented international graduate students studying science and technology fields that want to find jobs in Korea," said Kang Dae-im, president of UST. "We will continue to link top international talent with Korean companies through improved Korean language training and career support programs."
