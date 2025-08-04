Lee's approval rating rebounds to 63.3%, poll finds

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating slightly rebounded to above 63 percent after falling for two weeks, a survey showed Monday, following a recent trade deal between Korea and the United States.According to the survey by Realmeter and commissioned by a local news outlet, 63.3 percent gave a positive assessment of Lee's handling of state affairs, up 1.8 percentage points from the previous week, while the negative assessment dropped 1.6 percentage points to 31.4 percent.Realmeter explained that Lee's approval rating, which had declined for two consecutive weeks, rebounded on the back of recent diplomatic achievements, including the conclusion of the Korea-U.S. tariff negotiations, and his strong stance on dealing with industrial incidents.Last week, Washington agreed to lower "reciprocal" tariffs on Korea to 15 percent from the proposed 25 percent in return for massive investments and market opening, just ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline.Lee also called for stronger workplace safety measures and tougher punishments against violators last Tuesday, following a series of industrial accidents.The pollster noted that Lee's approval rating has remained stable in the low 60 percent range for five straight weeks.The survey was conducted on 2,520 adults from Monday to Friday last week and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent.In a separate survey conducted by the same pollster on 1,012 individuals aged 18 and over Thursday and Friday, the approval rating for the ruling Democratic Party rose 3.7 percentage points to 54.5 percent.Support for the main opposition People Power Party dropped 1.8 percentage points to 27.2 percent.The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent.Yonhap