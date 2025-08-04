 Defector accused of giving North locations of others in South
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Defector accused of giving North locations of others in South

Published: 04 Aug. 2025, 19:30 Updated: 04 Aug. 2025, 19:35
A police logo [YONHAP]

A police logo [YONHAP]

 
Police are investigating a North Korean defector for allegedly sharing the locations of fellow defectors in South Korea with North Korean authorities.
 
Police in Ulsan said Monday they are questioning the woman on suspicion of committing a criminal offense under the National Security Act.
 

Related Article

 
Investigators believe the woman passed on the locations of defectors living in South Korea under the direction of her son, who reportedly works for North Korea’s Ministry of State Security, the country’s police agency.
 
Under the National Security Act, individuals may be charged with a crime of acting on behalf of an antistate organization if they receive instructions from or act in support of organizations deemed antistate, such as North Korea.
 
The offense includes the detection, collection, transmission or brokerage of classified information and carries penalties ranging from two years in prison to life imprisonment or even the death penalty, depending on the severity of the case.
 
“An investigation is underway, but we cannot confirm details,” a police official said.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags North Korea defector Investigation

More in Social Affairs

Eyeglasses still top voucher purchase, but people eating out more than during Covid

Supreme Court rules obscene messages to child as sexual abuse, even if unread

Defector accused of giving North locations of others in South

Forecast of more showers sparks concerns about areas still recovering

Worker unconscious after accident at Posco E&C site

Related Stories

Children of North Korean defectors born in third countries face discrimination, legal blind spots

Defector steals village bus to return to North Korea, citing difficult life in the South

North Korean defects over maritime border in Yellow Sea

Group of North Koreans crossed maritime border earlier this month: officials

Defector denounces raid for dispatching balloons to North
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)