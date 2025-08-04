Defector accused of giving North locations of others in South
Published: 04 Aug. 2025, 19:30 Updated: 04 Aug. 2025, 19:35
Police are investigating a North Korean defector for allegedly sharing the locations of fellow defectors in South Korea with North Korean authorities.
Police in Ulsan said Monday they are questioning the woman on suspicion of committing a criminal offense under the National Security Act.
Investigators believe the woman passed on the locations of defectors living in South Korea under the direction of her son, who reportedly works for North Korea’s Ministry of State Security, the country’s police agency.
Under the National Security Act, individuals may be charged with a crime of acting on behalf of an antistate organization if they receive instructions from or act in support of organizations deemed antistate, such as North Korea.
The offense includes the detection, collection, transmission or brokerage of classified information and carries penalties ranging from two years in prison to life imprisonment or even the death penalty, depending on the severity of the case.
“An investigation is underway, but we cannot confirm details,” a police official said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)