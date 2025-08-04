Forecast of more showers sparks concerns about areas still recovering
Published: 04 Aug. 2025, 19:30
After record-setting rainfall drenched the southern regions over the weekend, another round of heavy rain is forecast to begin early Tuesday, raising concerns over additional damage in areas still recovering from the previous deluge.
According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) on Monday, more than 200 millimeters (7.9 inches) of rain fell across southern Korea on Sunday due to a dense band of rain clouds that moved in from the Yellow Sea.
In Muan County, South Jeolla, rainfall reached levels that statistically occur only once every 200 years. At Muan International Airport, 142.1 millimeters of rain fell in just one hour, and daily precipitation totaled 289.6 millimeters — both measures falling within the 200-year frequency range, according to meteorological analysis.
The rain clouds moved out toward the East Sea by Monday morning, lifting most heavy rain alerts nationwide. However, as temperatures climbed throughout the day, heat advisories were issued again in Seoul and across much of the country. Rainfall of 10 to 30 millimeters per hour is expected to continue through the evening on Monday in areas of North and South Gyeongsang.
Rainfall is expected to ease temporarily on Tuesday, with isolated showers in some inland areas. But starting early Wednesday, another intense band of rain clouds is forecast to move in from the north, potentially bringing heavy rainfall.
Unlike the previous rain system, which approached from the Yellow Sea and battered the southern regions, the new system is expected to begin over the central regions, including the Seoul metropolitan area, and gradually move southward. As a result, heavy rainfall is forecast to concentrate over the central region from early Wednesday through the evening, and then shift to the southern region overnight into early Thursday.
Meteorologists warn that this rain band will be long from east to west but narrow from north to south, which could result in significant differences in rainfall within the same area. If the system stalls in place — as it did in Muan County — there could be a repeat of extreme rainfall.
“The expected rainfall intensity is between 30 and 50 millimeters per hour,” said Gong Sang-min, a forecaster at the KMA. “But if the rain band slows or stalls, rainfall could exceed those estimates. The precipitation will be highly localized, so we advise the public to monitor updated forecasts carefully.”
Cooler air masses from the north are also expected to moderate the heat starting Thursday. “While daytime temperatures will remain high, tropical nights — particularly in Seoul — could subside from Thursday onward,” Gong added.
Further rainfall is also possible over the southern region and Jeju Island between Friday night and Sunday. With recovery efforts still ongoing in areas already affected by severe flooding, authorities warn that any additional rain could lead to further damage.
