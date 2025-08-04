Man arrested for allegedly threatening daughter with weapon over use of consumption coupon
Published: 04 Aug. 2025, 11:14
A man in his 80s was arrested after allegedly threatening his daughter with a weapon during an argument over a government-issued consumption coupon.
Gyeonggi Uiwang Police said Monday they are investigating the father on charges of special threats. He was apprehended at the scene as a flagrant offender.
The incident occurred around 11:50 a.m. on July 27 at the family’s home in Naeson-dong, Uiwang. According to police, the father threatened his daughter, who is in her 50s, saying he would kill her while swinging what was reported to be a blunt weapon.
The daughter managed to flee the house immediately and was not injured.
Police arrested the father at the residence following the daughter’s emergency call.
During questioning, the father reportedly said he was enraged because his daughter had used the livelihood recovery consumption coupon to order food only for herself.
Authorities said they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
