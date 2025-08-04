 Man arrested for allegedly threatening daughter with weapon over use of consumption coupon
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Man arrested for allegedly threatening daughter with weapon over use of consumption coupon

Published: 04 Aug. 2025, 11:14
Physical violence assault illustration [JOONGANG ILBO]

Physical violence assault illustration [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
A man in his 80s was arrested after allegedly threatening his daughter with a weapon during an argument over a government-issued consumption coupon.
 
Gyeonggi Uiwang Police said Monday they are investigating the father on charges of special threats. He was apprehended at the scene as a flagrant offender.
 

Related Article

 
The incident occurred around 11:50 a.m. on July 27 at the family’s home in Naeson-dong, Uiwang. According to police, the father threatened his daughter, who is in her 50s, saying he would kill her while swinging what was reported to be a blunt weapon.
 
The daughter managed to flee the house immediately and was not injured.
 
Police arrested the father at the residence following the daughter’s emergency call.
 
During questioning, the father reportedly said he was enraged because his daughter had used the livelihood recovery consumption coupon to order food only for herself.
 
Authorities said they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags Coupon voucher Korea family violence domestic violence

More in Social Affairs

Man arrested for allegedly threatening daughter with weapon over use of consumption coupon

Man convicted of killing father has sentence reduced, actions were 'in self-defense,' court says

Korea's southern regions see torrential rains, more than 2,500 people evacuated

Over 1,400 evacuated as heavy rains batter Korea's southern regions

He was on death row. Then they learned about his parents.

Related Stories

1 in 3 women in Korea experienced violence at least once in their lifetime: Survey

Woman arrested for attempting to kill husband in cafe after suspecting him of cheating

Women's rights groups rally in Yongsan after string of dating violence stabbings

Students, teachers have differing opinions on school violence: Survey

Call for coupons
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)