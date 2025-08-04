Man convicted of killing father has sentence reduced, actions were 'in self-defense,' court says
Published: 04 Aug. 2025, 11:13
A man in his 30s who was convicted of killing his father while living in the Philippines had his prison sentence reduced on appeal after the court recognized that he was trying to protect his family from an abusive father.
The court noted that the father had routinely subjected the family to verbal abuse and, on the day of the incident, threatened the mother and sister with a weapon.
“The man appears to have committed the act impulsively, in a state of panic and rage, during a situation of domestic violence triggered by the father,” the court said. “He has spent years deeply remorseful and reflecting on his actions, and has vowed to live a life of atonement while caring for the surviving family members.”
The court also noted that the mother and sister, both victims, had earnestly appealed for leniency, and that the man had no prior criminal record.
The incident occurred in October 2017 at the family’s home in the Philippines. The father, who was preparing to open a Korean restaurant at the time, reportedly became enraged over construction delays and struck the sister in the face. When the mother tried to intervene, he grabbed a kitchen knife and threatened them.
The man attempted to stop the attack and sustained cuts on both arms. He then struck his father on the head with a frying pan and strangled him.
"The man had no intention to kill and his actions were in self-defense, as he was trying to stop his father from stabbing his mother and sister," the court said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
