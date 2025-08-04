Over 1,400 evacuated as heavy rains batter Korea's southern regions
Published: 04 Aug. 2025, 08:49
More than 1,400 people evacuated their homes overnight as torrential rains pounded the southern regions of Korea, with authorities warning of further downpours to come.
According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, as of 11 p.m. Sunday, a total of 1,415 people from 144 households across 13 cities and counties in four provinces had been temporarily evacuated due to the rain. South Gyeongsang accounted for the most evacuees at 1,307, followed by South Chungcheong with 64, Busan with 29 and South Jeolla with 15.
Casualty or damage figures are still to be accounted for.
In Muan County, South Jeolla, a man in his 60s was swept away by a torrent at around 8 p.m. Sunday and later died. Authorities said they are still investigating whether the death was directly related to the disaster.
Authorities have restricted access to 14 national parks, 74 riverside parking lots and 96 low-lying bridges.
As heavy rain warnings were issued in Gwangju, South Jeolla, North Jeolla and Ulsan, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety upgraded the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters’ response level from Level 1 to Level 2 at 11:30 p.m. Sunday. The storm and flood crisis alert was also raised from “caution” to “alert.”
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) forecast on Sunday night that rainfall of 100 to 200 millimeters (3.9 to 7.9 inches), with some areas exceeding 250 millimeters, could hit Gwangju and South Jeolla, excluding the southern coast, through Monday morning. The southern coast of South Jeolla is expected to see between 80 and 150 millimeters of rain, with some areas receiving over 200 millimeters.
Daily cumulative precipitation from midnight to 10 p.m. Sunday reached 289.6 millimeters in Muan, 231 millimeters in Gunsan, 168.5 millimeters in Hampyeong and 139 millimeters in Gwangju.
Starting Sunday night, Daegu and North Gyeongsang have also seen heavy rainfall.
As of 1 a.m. Monday, cumulative precipitation included 114.5 millimeters in Goryeong, 77.5 millimeters in Seongju, 66 millimeters in Chilgok, 63.1 millimeters in Gumi, 52.5 millimeters in Gimcheon, 51.5 millimeters in Gampo, Gyeongju, and 29.2 millimeters in Daegu, according to the Daegu Meteorological Office.
Goryeong experienced especially intense rainfall, with 56.5 millimeters falling in just one hour.
Heavy rain warnings have been issued in Goryeong and Seongju, while rain advisories are in place for Daegu, Gumi, Yeongcheon, Gyeongsan, Cheongdo, Chilgok, Gimcheon, Sangju, Uiseong, Cheongsong, Pohang and Gyeongju.
Landslide advisories have been issued in Goryeong, Seongju and Gimcheon.
Local governments have sent safety alerts urging residents to avoid rivers and other hazardous areas and to evacuate immediately if signs of landslides appear.
Daegu city officials plan to restrict access to riverbanks, including along the Sincheon Stream.
No damage from landslides or other storm-related incidents has been reported in Daegu or North Gyeongsang so far, according to city and provincial authorities.
The KMA forecasts rainfall of more than 30 millimeters per hour on Monday, with precipitation expected to continue through Tuesday. Between 30 and 80 millimeters of rain is expected in most areas, with more than 120 millimeters possible in parts of northern and northeastern North Gyeongsang.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
