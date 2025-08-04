 Worker unconscious after accident at Posco E&C site
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Worker unconscious after accident at Posco E&C site

Published: 04 Aug. 2025, 18:51
Posco E&C CEO Jeong Hee-min, left, makes a public apology on July 29 at the company's Incheon headquarters after a string of worker injuries and deaths that took place earlier this year. [YONHAP]

Posco E&C CEO Jeong Hee-min, left, makes a public apology on July 29 at the company's Incheon headquarters after a string of worker injuries and deaths that took place earlier this year. [YONHAP]

 
A construction worker was left unconscious in a suspected electrical accident at a Posco E&C worksite Monday — the latest in a string of industrial accidents at sites managed by the company.
 
According to Gwangmyeong Police in Gyeonggi, the incident occurred at 1:34 p.m. Monday at the Gwangmyeong–Seoul Expressway extension project in Okgil-dong, Gwangmyeong. A Myanmar national working at the site was injured.
 

Related Article

 
The worker was rushed to a nearby hospital in an unresponsive state. Although his breathing has since stabilized, he remains unconscious.
 
Based on the 119 emergency call report, police believe the man collapsed from an electric shock. However, they said further investigation is needed to determine the exact cause.
 
This marks the fifth serious accident at a Posco E&C construction site this year, following four fatal incidents.
 
President Lee Jae Myung had sharply criticized the company during a Cabinet meeting on July 29, saying, “Five people went to work and never returned — how can this be acceptable?” That same afternoon, Posco E&C CEO Jeong Hee-min issued a public apology.
 
At the time, Jeong announced an “emergency company-wide safety inspection” and said all site operations would be indefinitely suspended until safety was guaranteed.
 
However, the company resumed operations Monday at the Gwangmyeong–Seoul Expressway site, where the latest accident occurred, stating that internal inspections found no safety issues.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
tags Posco Posco E&C death worker Korea

More in Social Affairs

Defector accused to giving North locations of others in South

Forecast of more showers sparks concerns about areas still recovering

Worker unconscious after accident at Posco E&C site

Shooting suspect not psychopathic, profilers determine

Body of missing worker found after Yeongcheon factory explosion

Related Stories

In Myanmar, Korean businesses hunker down and wait

Posco's results solid in the third quarter as production up

President Lee Jae Myung slams Posco E&C over string of workplace deaths

Authorities raid multiple locations in Gwangmyeong tunnel collapse investigation

Jeong Tak appointed as the CEO of Posco International
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)