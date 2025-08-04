Worker unconscious after accident at Posco E&C site
Published: 04 Aug. 2025, 18:51
A construction worker was left unconscious in a suspected electrical accident at a Posco E&C worksite Monday — the latest in a string of industrial accidents at sites managed by the company.
According to Gwangmyeong Police in Gyeonggi, the incident occurred at 1:34 p.m. Monday at the Gwangmyeong–Seoul Expressway extension project in Okgil-dong, Gwangmyeong. A Myanmar national working at the site was injured.
The worker was rushed to a nearby hospital in an unresponsive state. Although his breathing has since stabilized, he remains unconscious.
Based on the 119 emergency call report, police believe the man collapsed from an electric shock. However, they said further investigation is needed to determine the exact cause.
This marks the fifth serious accident at a Posco E&C construction site this year, following four fatal incidents.
President Lee Jae Myung had sharply criticized the company during a Cabinet meeting on July 29, saying, “Five people went to work and never returned — how can this be acceptable?” That same afternoon, Posco E&C CEO Jeong Hee-min issued a public apology.
At the time, Jeong announced an “emergency company-wide safety inspection” and said all site operations would be indefinitely suspended until safety was guaranteed.
However, the company resumed operations Monday at the Gwangmyeong–Seoul Expressway site, where the latest accident occurred, stating that internal inspections found no safety issues.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
