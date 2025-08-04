More haste, less speed...

Korea’s debate over the stock capital gains tax has intensified as the government and the Democratic Party push ahead with what many see as a hasty plan. The threshold for defining a major shareholder, previously set at 5 billion won ($3.6 million), has been lowered to 1 billion won, subjecting far more retail investors to the tax. Critics say the change feels like “roasting beans with lightning,” rushing a sensitive policy without adequate preparation. A public petition opposing the measure has already drawn more than 110,000 signatures, reflecting growing frustration among small investors and mounting pressure on the government to slow down and reconsider its approach. [PARK YONG-SEOK]