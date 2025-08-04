 The United States welcomes companies as Korea pushes them away
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Columns

print dictionary print

The United States welcomes companies as Korea pushes them away

Published: 04 Aug. 2025, 00:02
 
Cheong Chul-gun


The author is a columnist at the JoongAng Ilbo.
 
 
“I oppose the federal government’s decision to exclude Korean companies that support Georgia from the Inflation Reduction Act subsidies. If Washington will not help, I am considering providing support through state funding,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a written interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily in April 2023, criticizing the Joe Biden administration for denying the bill's benefits to Hyundai Motor and Kia.
 
Kia became a lifeline for the state during the 2009 financial crisis. The automaker built a plant in West Point, Georgia, a city that had declined after the collapse of its textile industry. Locals hung banners giving thanks for the carmaker's arrival.
 
Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, left, and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp pose for a photo at the opening ceremony of the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Bryan County, Georgia, on March 26. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, left, and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp pose for a photo at the opening ceremony of the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America in Bryan County, Georgia, on March 26. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

 
In March, Hyundai Motor Group completed its Metaplant America, an advanced EV facility in Savannah. At the opening, Kemp encouraged additional investment, saying, “We should hold shovels for expansion, not just scissors for a ribbon cutting.” Georgia lowered its corporate tax rate from 6 percent to 5.75 percent in 2019 to attract foreign companies. The state has also provided free industrial land to Korean firms. As logistics demand surged, the state and federal governments agreed to jointly finance an $80 million new airport to support the plant.
 
Over the past eight years under the Donald Trump and Biden administrations, Korea has been the largest investor in the United States, committing $160 billion. Korean companies invested $53 billion in batteries, $43 billion in semiconductors and $25 billion in automobiles. Those investments created an estimated 830,000 jobs in the United States, more than the combined manufacturing jobs in Ulsan, Changwon and Geoje.
 

Related Article

 
Recent trade negotiations have prompted another $350 billion in promised investment, including $150 billion in shipbuilding and $200 billion in semiconductors, nuclear energy, batteries and biotech. This could generate more than 1.6 million American jobs, while reducing employment opportunities in Korea as more production shifts overseas.
 
Domestically, the Democratic Party plans to pass the so-called Yellow Envelope Act on Aug. 4. The legislation, which amends Articles 2 and 3 of the Trade Union and Labor Relations Adjustment Act, has drawn strong opposition from domestic business groups, the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea and the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea, warning that the law could accelerate corporate departures.
 
Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor’s union has presented its most aggressive demands in years. The proposal includes a one-time bonus of 20 million won ($14,500) per employee for retroactive ordinary wage payments, which would cost the company 820 billion won. The union is also seeking to extend the retirement age from 60 to 64 and introduce a four-and-a-half-day workweek without any pay cuts.
 
The entrance to General Motors Korea's Gunsan plant in North Jeolla shut tight on Feb. 13, 2018, when the automaker decided to close the plant entirely. [YONHAP]

The entrance to General Motors Korea's Gunsan plant in North Jeolla shut tight on Feb. 13, 2018, when the automaker decided to close the plant entirely. [YONHAP]

 
Labor activists are expected to push to extend such benefits across industries, potentially securing legislation similar to the Yellow Envelope Act. Once regulations are entrenched in law, they are rarely reversed, no matter the economic damage. While unionized employees at large corporations may benefit, regular workers face layoffs, young job seekers remain blocked from entering the labor market and polarization worsens. Companies facing rising costs and regulatory pressure will increasingly move production overseas or shut down operations altogether.
 
General Motors Korea’s (GM) experience offers a warning. In 2018, under the Moon Jae-in administration, GM closed its Gunsan plant. Now, GM’s Bupyeong facility faces 15 percent U.S. tariffs on exports that were previously exempt. Even a U.S. company may find it untenable to maintain its Korean operations without tariff advantages. When capital leaves, both jobs and workers’ rights vanish with it — a principle that seems to elude the party that controls the National Assembly and the country's powerful labor unions.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
tags Columns

More in Columns

Resist the temptation of tax hikes and fix the structure first

Can Korea still reach the 'Kospi 5000' era?

Shifting ground for Korea’s two-party system

The United States welcomes companies as Korea pushes them away

Political gridlock fuels Korea’s looming crematorium crisis

Related Stories

Political gridlock fuels Korea’s looming crematorium crisis

Shifting ground for Korea’s two-party system

Resist the temptation of tax hikes and fix the structure first

Resetting the Korea-U.S. alliance: A strategic imperative for the Lee administration

Korea undermines its own AI goals by downgrading digital textbooks
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)