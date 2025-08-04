The United States welcomes companies as Korea pushes them away

“I oppose the federal government’s decision to exclude Korean companies that support Georgia from the Inflation Reduction Act subsidies. If Washington will not help, I am considering providing support through state funding,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a written interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily in April 2023, criticizing the Joe Biden administration for denying the bill's benefits to Hyundai Motor and Kia.Kia became a lifeline for the state during the 2009 financial crisis. The automaker built a plant in West Point, Georgia, a city that had declined after the collapse of its textile industry. Locals hung banners giving thanks for the carmaker's arrival.In March, Hyundai Motor Group completed its Metaplant America, an advanced EV facility in Savannah. At the opening, Kemp encouraged additional investment, saying, “We should hold shovels for expansion, not just scissors for a ribbon cutting.” Georgia lowered its corporate tax rate from 6 percent to 5.75 percent in 2019 to attract foreign companies. The state has also provided free industrial land to Korean firms. As logistics demand surged, the state and federal governments agreed to jointly finance an $80 million new airport to support the plant.Over the past eight years under the Donald Trump and Biden administrations, Korea has been the largest investor in the United States, committing $160 billion. Korean companies invested $53 billion in batteries, $43 billion in semiconductors and $25 billion in automobiles. Those investments created an estimated 830,000 jobs in the United States, more than the combined manufacturing jobs in Ulsan, Changwon and Geoje.Recent trade negotiations have prompted another $350 billion in promised investment, including $150 billion in shipbuilding and $200 billion in semiconductors, nuclear energy, batteries and biotech. This could generate more than 1.6 million American jobs, while reducing employment opportunities in Korea as more production shifts overseas.Domestically, the Democratic Party plans to pass the so-called Yellow Envelope Act on Aug. 4. The legislation, which amends Articles 2 and 3 of the Trade Union and Labor Relations Adjustment Act, has drawn strong opposition from domestic business groups, the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea and the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea, warning that the law could accelerate corporate departures.Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor’s union has presented its most aggressive demands in years. The proposal includes a one-time bonus of 20 million won ($14,500) per employee for retroactive ordinary wage payments, which would cost the company 820 billion won. The union is also seeking to extend the retirement age from 60 to 64 and introduce a four-and-a-half-day workweek without any pay cuts.Labor activists are expected to push to extend such benefits across industries, potentially securing legislation similar to the Yellow Envelope Act. Once regulations are entrenched in law, they are rarely reversed, no matter the economic damage. While unionized employees at large corporations may benefit, regular workers face layoffs, young job seekers remain blocked from entering the labor market and polarization worsens. Companies facing rising costs and regulatory pressure will increasingly move production overseas or shut down operations altogether.General Motors Korea’s (GM) experience offers a warning. In 2018, under the Moon Jae-in administration, GM closed its Gunsan plant. Now, GM’s Bupyeong facility faces 15 percent U.S. tariffs on exports that were previously exempt. Even a U.S. company may find it untenable to maintain its Korean operations without tariff advantages. When capital leaves, both jobs and workers’ rights vanish with it — a principle that seems to elude the party that controls the National Assembly and the country's powerful labor unions.